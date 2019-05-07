5 Things to Do in West Michigan This Weekend, May 10-12 (Mother’s Day Edition)

May 10
- Food Truck Fridays. So be sure to spread the word as we are excited to be back this year for Food Truck Fridays. Event is family friendly so bring a blanket and your pet and enjoy the food and company. When: May 10. Where: Riverside Park. For more information.
May 11
- Moms and Mimosas Brunch & Paint. Try something fun in this Saturday morning class, sipping on a mimosa float and painting a beautiful spring bouquet. When: May 11 from 9 am to 11 am. Where: Love’s Ice Cream. For more info and tickets.
- Mother’s Day Mini Hop. Enjoy walking down the beautiful Wealthy Street corridor between Union and Eastern to find festive shopping events made just for mom. When: May 11 from 11 am to 7 pm. Where: Wealthy Street. For more info.
May 12
- Free Fries for Moms on Mother’s Day. They’re offering free Cosmik Fries with any other purchase to all mothers who visit us on Mother’s Day. When: May 12 from 10 am to 12 am. Where: HopCat. For more info.
- Long Road Distillers Mother’s Day Brunch. Celebrate all the important women in your life at Long Road Distillers on Mother’s Day. When: May 12 from 10 am to 3 pm. Where: Lomg Road Distillers. For more info.
