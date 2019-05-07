All the hidden beauty details from the Met Gala that you might have missed

The 2019 Met Gala may have been filled with tons of stunningly outlandish outfits, but there were plenty of beauty details that, at first glance, weren’t as obvious. Whether it’s vintage nail charms or secret tributes to other celebs, our favorite stars (and their glam teams) know how to spice up a red carpet look, especially when it comes to the theme of camp.

Below, hidden beauty details from the 2019 Met Gala that you might have missed. We don’t blame you if you did, our eyes were all overstimulated!

Lily Collins’s homage to Priscilla Presley

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Lily Collins reminded us of a certain Elvis bride, didn’t she? Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell gave her a Sharon Tate/Priscilla Presley look using Marc Anthony True Professional.

Lupita Nyongo’s hidden hair stars

While we were all fawning over Lupita’s gold hair picks, we almost missed the stars in the back!

ANGELA WEISS, Getty Images

Harry Styles’s nail game

Theo Wargo, WireImage

Nails are the best way to lowkey accessorize, as evidenced by these different-colored hues on Harry’s hands.

Dia Dipasupil, FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez’s ode to Cher

Karwai Tang, WireImage

J.Lo had to be paying homage to an iconic Cher look.

Harry Langdon, Getty Images

Emma Stone’s sparkly cat-eye

Mike Coppola/MG19, Getty Images

Emma Stone’s 80s-inspired outfit was topped off with the coolest take on a cat-eye—a blinged-out wing.

Gemma Chan’s rhinestone-studded fingers

Theo Wargo, WireImage

Who needs rings when you can just bedazzle your fingers?

Solange’s python nails (and real python!)

Solange always slays the accessories game. Remember last year’s Florida water prop?

Tessa Thompson’s bondage ponytail

Theo Wargo, WireImage

No, that wasn’t a bondage rope Tessa Thompson was holding, it was, in fact, her ponytail.

Elle Fanning’s nail charms

Theo Wargo, WireImage

Elle’s bright nails, which were painted with Essie’s Strike a Rose, were done by celeb manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo. She used vintage nail charms in the shape of snacks and candy, like french fries and bubblegum. We know what we’re bringing to the salon this summer.

The post All the hidden beauty details from the Met Gala that you might have missed appeared first on HelloGiggles.

Source