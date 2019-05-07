Kim Kardashian West squeezes into blue Cher-inspired latex for Met Gala 2019 after party

Following her epic Met Gala 2019 look by Manfred Thierry Mugler, which the reality star coined the Mugler drip, Kim Kardashian West has followed up with an equally show-stopping after party look.

Kardashian West’s first look for the night was said to be inspired by a California girl post-swim, literally dripping wet after a pre-Met dip in the ocean.

The nude look caused a stir on social media thanks to Kardashian West’s tiny corseted waist.

For her after party look though, Kardashian West only amped things up in a blue latex dress with a plunging neckline, matching gloves and socks. The look also featured silver fringing that snaked its way around the belly-button grazing plunge and wig.

The entire look seems to have been inspired by KKW’s hero Cher, who wore a blue fringed dress with matching wig and plunging neckline circa 2017.

Kardashian West has been candid in the past about her love of Cher and we have no doubt the singer gave the reality star her tick of approval when she was crafting the look. Cher made an appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, hitting the stage to sing a number of her hits including Strong Enough and Believe.

“I heard a rumour Cher is going to be here. She’s always my fashion icon!” Kardashian West said before stepping into the party on the night in an interview for Vogue.com. “If I see her tonight I’m going to be so excited!”

No doubt KKW was beyond excited to see the signer perform and her after party look was just the perfect tribute to Cher and her camp style.

Kardashian West, along with Serena Williams, Travis Scott, La La Anthony and Trevor Noah, hosted a Met Gala after party at Up&Down New York.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow and Candice Swanepoel all attended the star-studded bash.