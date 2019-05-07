This iconic nail polish brand launched its first-ever foundation

Iconic British makeup and nail product brand, Ciaté London, the brand that brought us the first-ever matte-to-glitter lipstick, as well as some of our favorite nail polishes, has just expanded its product offering and branched into a brand new category for the brand: foundation.

Launched just last week, Ciaté London’s Extraordinary Foundation, is a medium-coverage, buildable foundation with 16-hour wear and a comfortable, satin finish that isn’t drying or heavy. In fact, the formula has been two years in the making, and features botanical ingredients like mimosa and Arctic rose. And that’s not all. The brand was so committed to creating a hydrating foundation that the product also features ultra-moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene, plus bamboo extract to control oil and make sure skin looks fresh but never oily.

The pore-blurring formula is available in 20 different shades.