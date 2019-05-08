Awareness of Crystal Water Gathers Momentum





The team at Blog Chicks met with CAW Crystal Activated Water as the awareness of the benefits related to Crystal Water is gathering momentum and we wanted our readers to learn more on this.

Crystals have been used for centuries for their unique healing benefits, they are worn, used in healing sessions and also in use throughout our homes.

Crystals let off a natural vibration and by putting crystals in water, the water is allowed to take on this vibration. Creating crystal elixirs like this has been a practice used for centuries and CAW Crystal Activated Water have created a way to make it safe to use and consume in our daily lives. “Safe” meaning they ensure crystals which are safe in water are carefully selected and used, as not all crystals belong in water.

Penny, Founder of CAW Crystal Activated Water told Blog Chicks that, “Our attendance at the recent Mind Body Spirit festival highlighted how the awareness of crystal water was really gathering momentum. Our talks with attendees on setting an intention whilst filling the bottle is strongly recommended, referring to the very powerful ‘Emoto’ study and it was great to see how positively they responded.”

To learn more about CAW Crystal Activated Water and the range of products they sell online, visit their website here: http://cawlife.com/





About CAW Crystal Activated Water

CAW Crystal Activated Water is a Sydney based Australia online retailer of Crystal Activated Water Bottles and are stocked in boutique stores throughout Australia. They also have a wide range of other crystal related products ideal for the discerning consumer as well as gifts for her or that someone special. These include amethyst bottle stoppers, rose quartz coasters, crystal face rollers and wands.

They have a special running up to Mothers Day with all beautifully packaged Crystal Activated Water bottles on sale for just $99

The team at Blog Chicks can guarantee your mum will be very happy with the quality and beauty of what they receive. The product range and packaging is impressive!

Contact Information



Company: CAW Crystal Activated Water

Address: Young Street, Waterloo, Sydney NSW Australia 2017

Postal: PO BOX 76 Sans Souci Sydney NSW Australia 2219

Email: cawaustralia@outlook.com

Website: http://cawlife.com