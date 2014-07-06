Today’s Blog Chicks meet was at the beautiful Gatehouse Tea Rooms in Parramatta. Teeny noms and talking shop, there could be worse ways to spend a Sunday afternoon.

I’ve never been to high tea before, it was all a bit fancy! I even wore a dress (with cats on of course)

The venue and staff were lovely. We got our own intimate private room which was perfect for chatting. It was wonderful to see some old and new faces and get a chance to speak with everyone.

Our lovely attendees:

A huge thank you to all the lovely ladies that joined us, hope to see you at another meet up soon. Be sure to liked us on Facebook, or join our Facebook group to find out when our next event is on.

If you blogged about our meet, add your link below so we can come check it out.