This week we have the amazingly talented Christina from Hair Romance.

I first meet Christina when she was just starting out with her blog. In a few short years, with a lot of hard work, some amazing hair styles, multiple eBooks, a print book and a lifestyle blog Mr & Mrs Romance that she runs with her husband. Christina has grown her blogs to be a full-time business.

When and why did you start your blog?

I was working in a corporate job in 2010 and my colleagues always asked how I did my hair. A friend suggested I should start a daily hairstyle blog as I never wore my hair the same way and that’s where the idea started.

I loved reading blogs but never thought I would write one. I brainstormed a bunch of post ideas and decided to focus on how to love your hair and that’s where the name Hair Romance came from.

I don’t have a hairdressing background but my sister used to be a hairdresser so I grew up around the salon. I also had lots of really bad practice haircuts.

I met my hairdresser and my husband in the same street within two weeks of each other and so that’s where my two romances began. Now I have Hair Romance and Mr & Mrs Romance where I blog with my husband.

Describe your blog in 20 words or less

Hair Romance believes in the power of a haircut and offers style inspiration to help you to love your hair.

Mr & Mrs Romance are Sydney based lovers of food & drink, travel & living sharing their finds as they travels.

What are your 5 must have tools for blogging?

I can’t live without my Macbook Air, my iPhone, good wi-fi, a notepad for ideas and my camera. With these I can work anywhere in the world.

What do you enjoy most about being a blogger?

I love the freedom and flexibility. We make it look fun but there’s lots of hard work behind the scenes. I work more hours now than I have in any job before but I’ve never had more fun.

What’s the best blogging advice you’ve ever received?

If you think it’s perfect, you’ve worked on it for too long. Just do it now.

As a perfectionist, this is something I fight all the time. It’s more important to just do it now than to worry about “getting it right”

What has been your blog’s biggest achievement?

I’m so proud that I’ve made my blog my full-time business. I’m very grateful to have received recognition from Problogger and Kidspot but I love when I receive an email or a photo from a reader who has tried something new with their hair.

I’ve written 4 ebooks and my first print book of hairstyle tutorials will be released in Australia in September (it came out in the US for Christmas 2013).

What do you find is the best way to help promote your blog?

Create content that people will want to share and then promote it on social media. Pinterest and Instagram have been the best for me as my content is very image focused. I also love my facebook community (well, before I had to pay every time to show them an update!)

Also step away from your computer and network in real life. Go to meet ups and events and tell people what you do. They don’t have to be blog-specific events, but can be business or social. I find networking in real life makes things happen faster online.

What are your tips to overcome the dreaded Bloggers block?

Keep a notepad handy for when ideas come. I even have a notepad in the shower!

It’s inevitable that you’ll have a low period so you can refer back to your notes and go from there. If that still doesn’t work, step away from your blog. Read, go out and talk to friends to reignite your passion behind why you started to blog in the first place.

Do you (or do you plan to) make any income from your blog?

Yes, it’s my full-time income. I make money through selling my ebooks, advertising, sponsored posts and working with brands. I also run events and do some consulting. You have to diversify your income when you work online.

What future goals do you have for your blog?

I’m really looking forward to launching my book in Australia. I would also like to build my YouTube channel as I still get nervous when making videos.

What is your all time favourite post that you would love people to read?

Oh that’s hard! I’ve written over 900 posts now, but my 2013 wrap up post has a great summary of the most popular highlights.

I also wrote a behind-the-scenes post on how I shoot my tutorials which is really popular with other bloggers.

What is your most popular post (in number of comments, or traffic received)?

This short post on my curly hair routine went viral being pinned over 157k times and it has over 350 comments. It made me realise that simpler tutorials are just as important as more complicated hairstyles.

Who are your 5 favourite bloggers and why?​

Ooh this is another hard question as I love lots of blogs. I hate picking favourites at the best of times but for now I’d say Carly from Smaggle, Bri from Designlovefest, Steph from Lipstick & Cake, Nikki from Styling You and Kayte aka Mrs Woog.

I love that they all have their unique style and you can hear their voice through their writing. That’s why I read blogs – I want to see a personal opinion and aesthetic. It’s more interesting than a generic magazine style.