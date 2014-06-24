The lovely Cybele from Blah Blah Magazine. You can find her on Facebook and Twitter When and why did you start your blog?

I started Blah Blah a year and a half ago, because I wanted to share how lots of little changes can have a positive and powerful impact on our lives and those around us.

But the real inspiration came after having a baby in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for five months. It sounds melodramatic, but I came away wanting to cut the crap and lead a more meaningful and connected life. To find my version of a beautiful life.

Describe your blog in 20 words or less

We live, love, laugh make, mend and meander our way to a beautiful life.

What are your 5 must have tools for blogging?

Fresh air, people, camera, lined notebook for jotting down ideas and laptop.

What do you enjoy most about being a blogger?

The people you meet and the freedom to say what I want, after years of writing for publications. It’s so liberating to play around in the wonderful and wild frontier land that is the blogosphere.

What’s the best blogging advice you’ve ever received?

Start. Find your own way. It will take a while, but the result will be better in the long run.

What has been your blog’s biggest achievement?

I get stupidly excited when someone contacts me to say that something on the blog has worked or change their life in some way, whether small or large.

What do you find is the best way to help promote your blog?

Guest blogging and submitting posts to curated sites, like Foodgawker.

What are your tips to overcome the dreaded Bloggers block?

For me, the blocks are caused by feeling disheartened or being afraid of something. A little encouragement usually helps me carry on. Either, I talk to a friend or look at the posts people have really liked and do something similar. A positive response usually pulls me out of a slump.

Do you (or do you plan to) make any income from your blog?

I’m very lucky to have Dana from Creative Jack Management help me with all that stuff, because I’m useless. I’m also paid to contribute to a couple of US blogs on natural beauty and I still freelance write for a couple of magazines.

What future goals do you have for your blog?

Now, my main goal is to build the subscribers, because I really want to build the concept of a monthly magazine, but I have a long, long way to go.

What is your all time favourite post that you would love people to read?

This post is very dear to my heart.

What is your most popular post (in number of comments, or traffic received)?

My little homemade foot scrub recipe continues to get a lot of traffic

Who are your 5 favourite bloggers and why?

This changes with my moods.

1. If I’m in a particularly eco-friendly, then Down to Earth Mama. Jo is someone to be inspired by.

2. For food that works, served with a whole lot of sass and soul, Danielle, Keeping up with the Holsbys is a big fave.

3. a) & b) When I’m snatching a moment with a cup of coffee and feel like a virtual natter, Maxabella or With Some grace.

4. To be inspired, awed and pretend for a moment that I might become that organized mum, I go to Nic, Planning With Kids. She is incredibly supportive and one of the most amazing women.

5. Eden Riley deserves an Order of Australia for courage under fire and services to humanity. Her grace and writing are phenomenal.