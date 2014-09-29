Dannielle Cresp – Style For A Happy Home – Blogger Interview

Check out Dannielle’s blog Style for a happy home. You should also check out her second edition eBook How to use Pinterest to grow your blog or creative business with the tips and tricks she has learnt while growing her Pinterest following to over 51000.

I started my blog in 2013 after moving back to Australia from a short stint in North America. I was looking for a blog that was about having a great looking home, but one that didn’t need to be perfect or follow all the trends. I couldn’t find quite what I was looking for so I decided to start Style for a Happy Home.

Describe your blog in 20 words or less

My blog is about the little things we can do to make our homes and lives feel happier every day.

What are your 5 must have tools for blogging?

MacBook Air, Nikon D60, Kikki-K Daily Planner, Sasco Desk Planner & neon mini Post-its

What do you enjoy most about being a blogger?

I get to really embrace my creativity and my (sometimes) crazy ideas and see how they come to life. Almost every day that I get to work on content for the blog is a fun day.

What’s the best blogging advice you’ve ever received?

That’s a tough one (as I’ve received lots), but I think it would have to be: Write what you know.

For a long time I assumed everyone knew what I did, so I never wrote about it. Sharing the little tips and tricks I grew up with has helped some of my readers, so I try to remember to share more of them.

What has been your blog’s biggest achievement?

Another tricky one! I think it would be when the pin of one of my posts went viral on Pinterest and was repinned over 10,000 times. What I’m most proud of though is having not missed a post since starting it 15 months ago. This isn’t my first blog, and that’s not something I’ve ever achieved before. It’s quite tricky to achieve some weeks.

What do you find is the best way to help promote your blog?

Hands down it has to be Pinterest. It brings around 40-50% of my traffic. I also share on other social networks, but people just love to click through on Pinterest, so I see it as very much worth my time.

What are your tips to overcome the dreaded Bloggers block?

I have a few things I do. I make sure to write down any post ideas that come into my head, no matter how silly (or how late at night). I also have a brainstorming day once a month to try to come up with ideas for the month ahead and write them on my desk calendar, and if all else fails I search my house for things that might need a DIY to make them better, or a solution that I can write about.

Do you (or do you plan to) make any income from your blog?

Yes, I do. I make a small income from my blog. At the moment it’s mainly through an e-course and an e-book, with a little bit of affiliate links and sometimes a sponsored post.

What future goals do you have for your blog?

I am working on building a community Style for a Happy Home. I want it to be a place where people like me, who want to make their homes happy and wonderfully imperfect, can come, join in the discussion and feel they belong. I am also towards making more of my income from my blog with a focus on e-books and e-courses – which I really love.

What is your all time favourite post that you would love people to read?

Another tricky one! I love so many of them. This one is very close to my heart though as it’s a big part of why the blog exists.

What is your most popular post (in number of comments, or traffic received)?

My Pinterest roundup of Summer Fun Party Ideas is by far my most visited post, as the pin of it went viral and continues to bring me traffic 9 months later.

Who are your 5 favourite bloggers and why?

Only 5?! That is so few. In no particular order…