This week I’ve been checking out the Secret Bloggers’ Business ecourse by Kate McKibbin, editor and owner of Drop Dead Gorgeous Daily.

Kate has been blogging for 7 years. It’s now her full time job, with a six-figure revenue, readership of 180,000+ and 5 staff.

The course covers a range of topics to help you take your blog to the next level. You will get six weeks worth of  information and advice, as well as free access to a private blogging community, where Kate will personally be answering questions.

What I love most about this course is Kate openly shares everything! All those things that are often a little taboo to speak about, exact stats, revenue earned and all the steps she took to get there. It really focuses on what you need to do to turn your blog into a profitable business.

Some other great things I found in the course:

  • 12 different ways you can monetise your blog, and which ones will work best for you
  • Full social media strategy to grow all your networks (including exactly what she does every day that built a 110,000+ following in Pinterest on 12 months)
  • Email scripts and strategies to make selling ads on your blog easier
  • How to create, sell & market a successful eBook in just 2 weeks
  • Customisable designer templates for your Media Kit
The course is currently $397, or you can pay in 2 monthly instalments. Be quick to save $100 if you enroll before Friday.

If you’ve been wanting to start making an income from your blog, I’d definitely recommend checking out the course for yourself.

