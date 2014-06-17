Violet LeBeaux is a fashion, beauty and DIY blogger. You can find her on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



When and why did you start your blog?

I had been blogging on other platforms and websites previously but I started this particular blog in 2008 when I had been quite ill and stuck inside the house for an extended period of time. I didn’t have much to do at that time other than craft and I was really missing being able to see people socially so I decided to start posting some of the things I had made online and make some crafty friends!

Describe your blog in 20 words or less

Tales of an Ingénue features clever tutorials on making life cuter, crafts, beauty, nail art, videos and fashion awesomeness.

What are your 5 must have tools for blogging?

– A laptop with an internet connection is the most obvious one!

– My camera with a macro lens for taking close up shots of crafts and make up.

– Craft supplies for making things!

– And endless supply of tea!

– Inspiration!

What do you enjoy most about being a blogger?

I love meeting new people who have things in common with me so being able to meet readers in real life is one of my favourite things! I am so lucky to be get to do the things I love and be my own boss. Ultimate win!

What’s the best blogging advice you’ve ever received?

Blog what you want to read, not what you think others want to read.

What has been your blog’s biggest achievement?

As much as I’ve worked on some pretty awesome campaigns with people the things that stick out for me are friends. Last year, we were on a trip to Switzerland and Germany and we were stopped walking down the street and recognised by a reader! I was so surprised and overwhelmed by the fact that people so far away had any idea who I was!

What do you find is the best way to help promote your blog?

Be engaged and active on social media. Don’t just try to find readers, make friends!

What are your tips to overcome the dreaded Bloggers block?

Take a break from your computer, go outside and take a walk. You can’t force passion so, let your mind rest!

Do you (or do you plan to) make any income from your blog?

These days I blog professionally and it’s been a really interesting and fun career path so far and I can’t wait to see where it leads next. I’ve always blogged because it’s my passion rather than the financial side of things and I love doing it every chance I get!

What future goals do you have for your blog?

I’d love to eventually launch my own clothing or makeup line someday, that would be a dream. Really, so long as I get to continue meeting such awesome people and readers along the way I’ll continue to enjoy myself

What is your all time favourite post that you would love people to read?

It’s not something that most people who read my blog know me for but I just love painting. After a lot of requests I’ve finally put together a series of painting tutorials for beginners so come take a look ^_^

What is your most popular post (in number of comments, or traffic received)?

How to do simple vintage pin curls This was such a fun post to write but I would love to do an updated version with all of the tips that people included in the comments!

Who are your 5 favourite bloggers and why?

Celina from Fables in Fashion – She’s my partner in crime! She does the most amazing make up looks and I love her reviews.

Sarah from Smart Bitches Trashy Books – She is an amazing writer and has carved out a fantastic niche. I love her approach to her readership and advertisers.

Cazz from Nerd Burger – She's just an all around amazing person but also her sense of style is absolutely 100%.

Chrissy from Cutieful Christina – She has amazing craft tutorials and beautiful knitting inspiration. She is also one of the nicest people in the world!

Stef from Stefanie London – She is an upcoming author and someone I've been friends with since moving to Melbourne, her blog is mostly about writing but the tips she gives about making time for your passion is really applicable to anything.

The best part is that other than Sarah who lives in the USA, I count each of these girls as one of my good friends and I’ve met each of them through blogging! The best thing about blogging is 100% the awesome people you meet!