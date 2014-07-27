Home / Blogging Resources / Webhosting for Your Blog

Webhosting for Your Blog

There are 1000 of options when it comes to selecting a host for your WordPress blog. It can be daunting, trying to choose the right one.

We recently asked Blog Chicks in our Facebook group who they use for their hosting.

Here is a list of web host they use and recommend.


American Web Hosting Companies

American based hosts are generally the most cost effective option for your hosting. Large companies will have a great support network that will be available at anytime.

Host Gator
Blue Host
Start Logic
DreamHost
Media Temple

Australia Web Hosting Companies

If you have a large amount of traffic that is Australian based, it’s recommended you choose an Australian host. They can be more expensive than the US based options.

Swish Online
Zuver
Web24

