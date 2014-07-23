Looking for a WordPress theme for your blog?

Picking the right theme for your blog is important. First impressions count. Your design will be the first thing readers see when they land on your blog.

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom designed blog theme. There are many free and cost effective options to get the right look for your blog.

Free themes can be good, especially when you are just starting out and are not sure what you want or don’t have a budget. But I would recommend a good premium theme if budget allows.

There are many benefits of a good premium theme. Premium themes have a lot more built in features. This will make customising and optimising your blog so much easier, especially if you have little technical knowledge. Premium themes will also come with support, so the theme maker will be able to help you with issues that may arise with the theme.

If you do want to go the free route, I’d recommend only sourcing free themes from the WordPress theme directory or free themes offered by reputable premium theme designers.

Premium WordPress Themes

Free WordPress Themes

Used one of these resources or have one you can recommend. Let us know in the comments.

If you are looking for a custom designed option. Check out our list of great Australian blog designers.