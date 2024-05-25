10 locations around the world that offer breathtaking sunsets

There are so many places around the globe where you can soak in the magnificent views of a colorful sunset.

Santorini, Greece, and Key West, Florida, are just a couple places known for their unforgettable sunset displays.

If you find yourself in one of these places, or one of the others listed below, don’t skip out on finding a good spot to watch the sunset during your travels.

Below are 10 places in the United States and around the world where sunsets are some of the best.

Check out this list.

Key West, Florida, is known for its sunsets. There’s even a nightly celebration to prove it.

The nightly sunset celebration in Key West takes place in Mallory Square. It’s an event that dates back to the 1960s, according to the Mallory Square website.

The celebration kicks off about two hours before sunset. You can often catch entertainment from musicians, magicians and more in Mallory Square leading up to the sunset.

There are plenty of spots to have a bite and do some shopping in Mallory Square while you wait for the sun to set.

The Taj Mahal is a popular tourist attraction in India.

There are many places to settle in and watch the sun set over the Taj Mahal.

You could opt for a romantic boat ride on the Yamuna River or watch from Mehtab Bagh, a beautiful park in Agra.

You could also visit one of the many rooftop restaurants located close to the Taj Mahal for views you won’t soon forget.

Bali is a favorable spot for honeymooners with many luxury resorts lining sandy beaches.

When it comes to watching the sunset in Bali, you’re in luck because there are so many beautiful locations to view from.

Echo Beach is one popular spot among travelers to see the sunset. Here, you can lie on the beach as you watch the waves roll in as the sun goes down. La Plancha and Jimbaran Bay are also among the hot spots to watch the sunset in Bali.

Tanah Lot Temple and Uluwatu Temple are other spots where many gather to catch the sunset in Bali.

There are plenty of resorts, bars and restaurants in Bali that also offer spectacular sunset views.

If you’re watching the sunset in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, you must visit Al-Azhar Park.

The park is 72 acres, according to its website, and features plenty of scenic spots to watch the sunset.

There are three different restaurants located in the park where you can grab something to eat while you’re there.

If you want a higher view, Cairo Tower is where you need to go. From here, you’ll be able to see the buildings making up the city, as well as the Nile and the ancient pyramids of Giza.

Cambodia is full of beautiful beaches and ancient temples that are archaeological wonders.

Siem Reap offers gorgeous sunset views. Many try to catch the sunset at the Angkor Wat temple complex, which is said to be the largest religious monument in the world, according to History.com, spanning more than 400 acres.

Phnom Krom is another that people visit to catch the sunset in Cambodia.

Santorini’s architecture of picturesque white-colored buildings with blue domes contributes to its beauty.

Watching the sun go down in Santorini is a moment for snapping a few pictures for sure.

Consider the Castle of Oia or Akrotiri Lighthouse to watch the sunset in Santorini. Keep in mind that these are very popular tourist attractions, so they’re likely to be crowded during your visit.

On a tropical trip to Maui, there are so many places to enjoy the sunset during your vacation.

Kapalua Bay is one spot in Maui where you are sure to see beautiful colors draped across the sky.

Other beaches in Maui where you can catch the sunset with your toes in the sand are Kāʻanapali, Mākena (Big Beach) and Keawakapu.

Seeing the sunset at Grand Canyon National Park is a unique experience. No matter where you are, you can catch a good glimpse of the sunset, although there are certain locations considered more favorable than others.

Mather Point is one spot where tourists flock to see the sunset from a spectacular viewing point, and there is also Yavapai Point and Hopi Point.

Mather Point is very easy to get to as it’s the first stop on the westbound Kaibab Rim (Orange) bus route from the visitor center, according to the National Park Service website.

Just a short walk away is Yavapai Point.

If your intended destination is Hopi Point, you can take the shuttle, or you can walk the Rim Trail to get there, according to the National Park Service website, which is about a 2.5-mile hike.

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is a monolith, a large single stone, located in the Northern Territory. It is one of Australia’s most recognizable landmarks.

Many head to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park to catch the sunrise or sunset.

The national park is about a five-hour drive from Alice Springs.

Keep in mind that the Uluru climb permanently closed in Oct. 2019, though there are still plenty of other spots for viewing the sunset.

In Dubai, you have a lot of very different options for how you can experience the sunset.

If you want breathtaking views of the city, the best you’re going to get is at the top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world.

You could also choose a beach view by visiting Kite Beach or Sunset Beach. Additionally, you can watch the sunset while taking a boat cruise.

If you want to experience a sunset in the desert, that is also an option in Dubai on a scenic evening desert safari.

