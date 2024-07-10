10 travel deals worth shopping from the Walmart summer sale, starting at $14

Is it just us, or are the summer sales really hitting this year? With Prime Day just around the corner, some shoppers are sitting on their hands, waiting to see what’s worth buying next week. Many don’t know, though, that Walmart Deals means you don’t have to wait to save big, especially when it comes to travel bestsellers. From now through July 11, a full week before Amazon Prime Day 2024, Walmart is hosting its biggest summer sale of the year, and the travel deals are worth checking out. You’ll find up to 65% off frequent flier-approved gear you can use on your next trip and beyond.

Here’s what to expect on the travel front: If you’re on the hunt for a compact but roomy weekender bag that fits under the seat on planes, this duffel is on sale for just $15. Need packing cubes to stay organized? Grab this set of 10 complete with a toiletry bag, shoe bag and more for just $16. Luggage sets are seemingly on sale everywhere right now, but few are over $300 off like this hard-sided option from Tripcomp. We also found steals on travel tech items like power banks and headphones.

Keep scrolling to check out the best travel deals during the Walmart Deals event. While you’re at it, take a look at Walmart’s best sales across all categories — home, kitchen, style, outdoor furniture and more.

Walmart Stop playing hide-and-seek with sunscreen, shampoo and other essentials. This unisex toiletry bag keeps all of your items organized thanks to its 10-plus compartments. There’s space for your toothbrush, mascara, lotions, wipes and anything else you may need. Best of all, it comes with a hook, so you can put it on a towel rack and easily access anything you need. “The spacious interior easily fits toiletries for the whole family, and the hanging hook makes it convenient for use in hotel bathrooms or on the back of a door,” one pleased reviewer wrote. $14 at Walmart

Walmart During air travel, the bag you’ll use the most is your personal item. It’s where you store your passport, wallet and valuables, and when it’s time to stow it, you likely place it under the seat so it’s within reach. This duffel is roomy enough to function as a weekender but small enough to be a personal item, and it has tons of features like a wet/dry pocket, a front phone compartment, and a trolley sleeve for easy carrying. “Lightweight and durable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Easy to collapse and expand. It fit easily onto the suitcase handle and easily on the airplane. I used it for medications, valuables and overnight items.” $15 at Walmart

Walmart Most travelers don’t realize how convenient packing cubes are until they’ve used them. This set comes with a generous 10 pieces that cover all the bases — we’re talking a toiletry bag, shoe bag, zipper bag, drawstring bag, mesh bag and even an underwear bag, and that’s in addition to four packing cubes in different sizes. “A true savior!” one of many five-star reviewers wrote. “They simplified the experience of living out of a suitcase for a week. Initially, they appeared to be quite small, but they can accommodate a great deal and create more space by stacking into orderly little cubes. They effortlessly fit into my sizable luggage.” $16 at Walmart

Walmart A plane isn’t the most comfortable space to catch some zzzs, so finding products that make it a bit more cozy helps so much. This set comes with an ergonomic neck pillow that supports your neck and face, a contoured eye mask to block out any sunlight (especially on those red-eye flights) and ear plugs to mask distracting (and inevitable) airplane engine noises. The set even has a drawstring travel bag for you to store all three pieces. “This pillow is so comfortable that I’m tempted to use it even when I’m not traveling!” one impressed shopper wrote. “I purchased it for myself for 10 hours of flying, and once it arrived in the mail, my boyfriend immediately needed one as well.” $17 at Walmart

Walmart Who doesn’t love a multifunctional travel backpack? This one has a large main compartment, a 14-inch laptop compartment, a wet bag and even a dedicated space for your shoes. For easy carrying, it has a trolley sleeve that slides over your luggage handle and a chest-fixed buckle to keep it from sliding if you wear it on your back. You have over 40 color options too. “Perfect size to travel with,” one reviewer wrote. “I had no problems going through TSA with it. I used it as my personal item bag and it was able to fit easily under the airplane seat.” $34 at Walmart

Walmart There’s nothing worse than your phone running out of juice while you’re in the middle of travel. A high-quality power bank can keep this nightmare at bay. This model from trusted tech brand Anker juices up the iPhone 12 up to five times on a single charge. Since it’s super slim, you can just slide it in your pocket or bag and it will barely take up any space. “This is the charger I use every day instead of a wall charger,” one shopper wrote. “My life is busy and this charger is fast and also portable, so it makes life easy. Whenever I travel, I take this and between me and my friends, we use it and it charges all of our phones with still juice to spare.” $47 at Walmart

Walmart When we see a markdown this drastic, we take note! This three-piece luggage set comes with a carry-on, medium and large checked luggage pieces, all for just $100. The pieces are hard-sided, which means extra protection, but they’re still lightweight. For peace of mind, they come with secure TSA locks. One shopper described these suitcases as “essentially indestructible” after sharing a travel mishap. “I went to Disneyland with these. No, we didn’t fly, but wow!” the reviewer wrote. “In a luggage carrier, the bags flew off the top of the vehicle, and these things — I’ll tell you what — held their weight … not even the wheels broke on it. These are it if you want durability.” $86 at Walmart

Walmart Expandable luggage makes traveling less of a headache, and this two-piece set is proof of that. In addition to the expandable carry-on that has roomy zippered compartments, you also get a small cosmetic case that attaches to the top of your luggage via a trolley sleeve. This case is perfect for storing your passport, wallet or any items you need to access easily during travel. The suitcase even has an insulated cooler pocket and expands by 30%, giving you space to store a few souvenirs or some extra clothes you may have bought on your vacation. “It glides through the airport with ease, and has plenty of space for four to five changes of clothes and a pair of shoes,” one reviewer explained. “The insulated pocket kept cool with an ice pack, which was convenient for insulin storage for the duration to our destination.” $90 at Walmart

Walmart This bestselling four-piece luggage set gets you 16-inch and 20-inch carry-ons, plus 24-inch and 28-inch checked suitcases — and each one is just $25 apiece. There are zippered dividers inside to keep your things organized while you travel, and 360° silent spinner wheels that make gliding through the airport a breeze. Choose from eight colors. If you’re looking for an affordable luggage set that will last you for years, Walmart shoppers who’ve put it to the test say this is the one to buy. “I’ve owned this luggage set for over three years and it continues to perform admirably,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Although the luggage has experienced some general deterioration, it remains in excellent collection and does not require replacement.” $100 at Walmart

Walmart A pair of high-quality headphones will come in handy for the plane ride, and these Sony favorites are nearly $90 off. They’ll give you up to 30 hours of battery life, and the quick-charge capabilities mean you get five hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. “When I tried them on an airline flight, they not only provided magnificent sound with the engine noise gone (not just reduced) but also helped create a relaxing environment for the trip,” one impressed shopper wrote. $264 at Walmart

