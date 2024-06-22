2 of the most beautiful gardens in the world are in the US, the others are scattered across the globe

This summer, people are on the hunt for the best outdoor activities to enjoy.

Visiting a park, taking a swim and enjoying a walk through a botanical garden are popular ways to get outside this season, assuming the weather cooperates, of course.

With this and more in mind, a travel service agency, Titan Travel, has put together a list of the top 10 most beautiful gardens across the world based on an array of criteria.

The company compared Google searches over the last two years, the number of gardens tagged on TikTok and Instagram, Tripadvisor reviews and more to build this list.

Of the top 10 winners, two of the gardens are located in the United States — and one of them has the most expensive entry cost of all.

See which colorful gardens made the ranked list.

Here’s the countdown …

World’s Prettiest Flower Gardens

10. Brooklyn Botanic Garden — New York City

9. Gardens by the Bay — Singapore

8. Mirabell Palace — Austria

7. Singapore Botanic Gardens — Singapore

6. Dubai Miracle Garden — Dubai

5. Volksgarten — Austria

4. Kenroku-en — Japan

3. Pukekura Park — New Zealand

2. Shinjuku Gyo-en — Tokyo

1. Longwood Gardens — Pennsylvania

The Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, ranked first on the most beautiful gardens list for its 1,077 acres of florals and meadows.

Titan Travel noted that the gardens are home to over 10,000 species.

Guests who visit can explore winding paths throughout.

The space has a five-star rating with 19% of reviewers classifying it as “beautiful.”

It also has the highest volume of posts on social media with over 300,000 Instagram posts and over 6,000 TikTok tags.

The Shinjuku Gyo-en gardens in Tokyo were ranked second on the list for its high number of social media mentions — with many people pointing out the gardens’ cherry blossom collection.

It costs just $3.23 to enter the gardens, which makes it an inexpensive place to explore nature.

The third-place selection, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, New Zealand, ranks high for its positive Tripadvisor ratings, according to the new list.

The gardens include two lakes; guests can rent rowboats to take on during the summer.

Titan Travel also found that four of the gardens in the top-ranking list had no admission fees: Mirabell Palace (No. 8), Singapore Botanic Gardens (No. 7), Volksgarten (No. 5) and Pukekura Park (No. 3).

The Dubai Miracle Garden experienced a 265% increase in annual search data over the last two years, according to Titan Travel.

The gardens have over 150 million flowers in full bloom and over 775,000 square feet to explore, per the Dubai Miracle Garden.

