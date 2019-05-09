4 Trends We’re Loving for Spring (That Aren’t Florals!)

Collage by W&D, Images Sourced from Each Respective Retailer Below

It’s barely 50 degrees here today in Minneapolis, but I’ve got warmer days on my mind. As my calendar fills up with meetings, events, weddings, bachelorette parties, and girls weekends, it seems the right time to take inventory of my closet and select a couple trends to infuse into my wardrobe to breathe some new life into my staples and go-to pieces.

Here are four trends I’m embracing this season and what’s in my shopping cart!

Saturated Hues

I really can’t get enough of deep, golden yellow this season. Other colors to embrace in big, bold swaths are magenta and cyan. I’ve included a couple of my favorite items that fully embrace saturated colors in cuts and styles that will extend far beyond this season.

Sculptural Accessories

From eye-catching blocky heels and uniquely shaped sculptural jewelry and bags made from unusual materials, I’m all for bringing a bit of “wow” to your outfit through accessories this season.

Bright Stripes

I am so into this throwback trend that I loved in middle school! From bold bikinis to crop tops and jersey dresses, there are a ton of great ways to embrace this trend. I think I’ll wear my striped mock turtleneck crop top with light denim and a tweed blazer.

Patchwork

Probably the one “statement” trend I’ll adopt this year. I’ve had my eye on this Ganni dress for a while now, which would be great for a wedding or dinner out with girlfriends. Patchwork jeans from Topshop make for a fresh twist on my everyday uniform and the mixed patterns bring a unique twist to a basic two piece bikini.

