BISSELL Pet Foundation Invites You to the “Best Dog-Gone Party in Town”

by Elyse Wild | photography by Two Eagles Marcus

From the 2018 Bissell Blocktail Party

Next week, the BISSELL Pet Foundation invites you and your furry friend to the 14th annual BISSELL Blocktail Party, the largest animal fundraiser in Michigan.

Billed as the “best dog-gone party in town,” the event is held at the East Grand Rapids High School Track and Field Center. It features delicious food from local eateries, such as Kangaroo Kitchen, Yesterdog, Furniture City Creamery and more; a special appearance by Larissa Wohl, Pet Rescue Expert from Hallmark’s “Home and Family;” a rock n’ roll themed dog costume contest judged by local and national influencers; music by DJ Adrian Butler, a silent auction, caricatures by ArtPrize winner Chris Laporte, a complimentary photo booth and more.

Proceeds from the event fund the critical work of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which supports animal welfare programs and initiatives across the United States and Canada.

“It’s a party with a purpose,” Natalie Dixon, graphic design coordinator for the BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It makes a difference in the lives of shelter animals.”

Tickets are available online at bissellblocktailparty.com for $120, with student tickets available for $50. Canines attending the event must be dog and stranger-friendly and up-to-date on vaccinations.

We can’t wait to see you and your four-legged friend there!

What: BISSELL Blocktail Party

When: June 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: East Grand Rapids High School Track and Field Center, 2211 Lake Dr. SE

Cost: $120/general admission; $50/student

