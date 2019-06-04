The Best Protection For Your Feet!

The Blog Chicks Team have tested the Zoono Foot Guard product and it does what it says on the bottle and gets the thumbs up form us! We have been given consent to republish this article written by written by Zoono’s Pip Hobson, as we think it has great insights for our readers. Enjoy!

We’re on our feet every day. Your feet take a lot of pressure. That means they need a lot of care and when you don’t look after them…well, things can get unpleasant. If someone in the family picks up something scary from the changing room floor of the public pools or gym, everyone is at risk. Unfortunately, a fungal foot infection is more common than we would like to think.

Sweat and smells

Nobody likes to admit to sweaty feet, but with an ability to create a half pint of sweat every single day, it’s something we all have to live with. Sweat is actually odourless when it’s produced by your body. It’s bacteria that breaks down the sweat and creates a stink. So, to avoid any nasties getting to your feet and to keep your feet smelling good, it’s worth investing in a good antimicrobial spray. That’s a spray that can stop bacteria, fungus and other microbes in its tracks.

Tackle all your problem areas

You’d want something that can tackle all these areas as fungal foot and nail infections are pretty unpleasant. Athlete’s foot and tinea is common in Australia and it thrives in the dark recesses in between your toes and the damp environment in your sock. You can pick it up in any damp place, like a communal shower or swimming pool. Even your regular pedicure might get you in toe-tal trouble. Tools can be shared between customers and improperly sterilised. This risk is lessened if you use a salon licensed by your state’s cosmetology board.

Introducing Foot Guard

Zoono’s Foot Guard uses unique and gentle antimicrobial technology that creates a barrier between your feet and any harmful germs. Because it stops bacteria and other fungus, it also prevents foot odour as an added benefit. It’s suitable for the whole family due to its sensitive nature and it’s also durable – protecting your skin for 24 hours.

It can be embarrassing to explain smelly feet to other people, but Zoono’s Foot Guard offers you some peace of mind, offering treatment and prevention. It comes in a couple of different sizes, meaning it fits into your lifestyle perfectly. Put one in your gym bag for on-the-go protection, and one by your bedside table to spray on at night. When you want to put your best foot forward, don’t leave home without your Foot Guard.