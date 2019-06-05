Makeup by Erick Gerson/E.G. Makeup LLC

Welcome to Oh, Make Me Over!, a beauty column in partnership with renowned makeup artist Erick Gerson. Each quarter, we will pick a random winner from a number of entries on Facebook to receive an exclusive makeover by Gerson. This month’s winner was Nicole Spaak, a student at Grand Valley State University. Spaak was nominated by her sister Emily, who said, “Nicole is kind, passionate and hard working. She is always there for you if you need her no matter how busy she is.”

To enter the next makeover contest, visit our Facebook page (facebook.com/WLMAG) on June 10 for entry details.

The Make Over by Erick Gerson

Before

After

For Nicole’s, makeover, I wanted to keep it young and fun. She doesn’t usually wear much makeup, so I wanted to create something exciting without looking like she was overly made-up—something comfortable but a little out of the ordinary for her.

For Nicole’s hair, I decided to create a messy Mohawk to keep the hair away from her face and create height.

With the combination of her hair and makeup, I wanted to bring out her inner rockstar!

Products Used:

Face

Mac eyeshadow in Try Me On

Ben Nye Silver Prism Sparkler Glitter

L’Oréal Paradise Mascara in black

BareMinerals Fly High

Hair by Elle Yared/ Rubies Salon

Kevin Murphy Power Puff Voluminazing Powder

Got to be Glued Hair Spray

Erick Gerson is a makeup artist from Mexico. He has won consecutive wedding makeup awards, appeared on TV shows and been published in magazines all over the world. He enjoys teaching makeup classes to other professional makeup artists and everyday women. To connect with him, visit erickmakeup.com or check out his Instagram @erickmakeup.

Comments

comments

Source