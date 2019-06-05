Was The Queen throwing shade with her choice of tiara at the Trump state banquet?

When the President of the United States sat down to his state banquet at Buckingham Palace this week, we wonder if he knew Queen Elizabeth II would be serving up shade for dinner. Yesterday we wrote about all the ways The Queen seemed to subtly rebel against Trump’s state visit, whether she was conscious of it or not. But now, social media users have discovered yet another message hiding in plain sight, in the form of The Queen’s tiara.

The Queen chose an Angela Kelly gown for the state banquet dinner at Buckingham Palace, pairing it with a very special tiara. Known as the Burmese Ruby Tiara, the piece was actually commissioned by The Queen herself, who asked the House of Garrard jewellers to create a headpiece out of rubies. The rubies in question were a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth II from the people of Myanmar, who gifted her the coloured stones to celebrate her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

According to the jeweller, the rubies used in the tiara have a deeper meaning. Town & Country have published a statement from Garrard, which states: “The 96 rubies are a symbolic gesture, as rubies in Burmese culture protect from illness and evil, in this case to protect the wearer from the 96 diseases that can afflict humans. The rubies and diamonds are set in a series of rose motifs inspired by the Tudor Rose, the heraldic symbol of Britain.”

Of course, social media users are using this to declare The Queen chose the tiara in order to protect herself from evil, with many drawing a link between this and the fact she wore the piece to dinner with Donald Trump. Here are a few of those sage words:

The Palace are yet to comment on the intense social media storm that has ensued, and it’s likely they never will, considering it is based on sheer speculation. It’s not known whether the choice of tiara was a deliberate move by The Queen, or whether she just felt like wearing rubies. Perhaps it was a sweet nod to her husband, Prince Philip, who wasn’t at the dinner now that he has retired from official duty? She has also worn the tiara before, including to a previous state banquet. Plus, The Queen is the consummate professional and it is her duty to remain diplomatic and to build positive relationships with international figures, like the President of the United States.

It’s worth remembering though that The Queen has been at the helm of the royal family since her coronation in 1953, and during this time her wardrobe has been both strategic and symbolic. For example, in the past, she’s used it as a form of diplomacy, carefully selecting the colours of a country’s national flag in order to wear them while on an international royal tour. Her wardrobe also always considers other factors like the weather and practicality, depending on what she’ll be doing while on royal duty. Even more than a celebrity, the clothes worn by a royal family member involves careful consideration, given it inevitably receives intense scrutiny.

In other words, don’t underestimate the power of a royal wardrobe, sometimes it is chosen to send us a coded message. You just have to pay attention.