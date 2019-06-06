Every look Melania Trump has worn on the state visit to the UK

On June 2, First Lady Melania Trump and her husband Donald Trump, the President of the United States, embarked on a rather controversial three-day state visit to the UK. Over the course of their stay, the pair had lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and travelled to Portsmouth for an event that served to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On each of these occasions, the meanings behind the outfits worn by The Queen, Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall were explored. For example, the internet theorised that these three royals sent a very subtle message to their guests on the night of the state banquet when they opted to wear white – a colour known to be associated with female political resistance. Another instance that was highlighted was The Queen’s decision to wear the Burmese Ruby Tiara. Per Burmese culture, the rubies that adorn the piece reportedly protect the wearer from illness and evil.

The question is, did the First Lady attempt to communicate any subtle messages via her sartorial choices? Upon her departure from the White House, Trump stepped out wearing a Gucci shirt dress that featured a print complete with images of London landmarks (above). She followed this with a navy skirt and Burberry blouse as she arrived at Stansted Airport on June 3.

To meet with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace, after joining The Queen for lunch, Trump changed into a white two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit complete with a belt and boater hat. Following lunch, she and her husband joined the royal family for a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, where she chose to wear a custom Christian Dior haute couture dress featuring a jagged neckline that gave way to a mesh panel.

On the second day of her visit, Trump joined British Prime Minister Theresa May at a garden party in a Celine trench coat, before dining at Winfield House – the residence of the US Ambassador, where she and her husband are staying while in London – wearing a bright red Givenchy cape dress. To conclude her visit, the First Lady attended an event marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings wear an outfit designed by The Row, which she paired with a Philip Treacy hat. To see each ensemble for yourself, scroll on.