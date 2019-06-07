Eirann Betka-Pope’s Guide to Pride

Eirann Betka-Pope is an all-around local superstar: She has been an integral part of cultivating the city’s comedy scene, co-founding Funny Girls, a local comedy collective, and The Comedy Project, Grand Rapids’ first comedy theatre, of which she works as a producer. She is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community and one of its most resolute advocates. Below is her personal “Guide to Pride,” featuring events taking place across the city throughout June that celebrate, honor and support our LGBTQ+ citizens. Happy Pride, Grand Rapids!

June 7

Join the community in Honoring the Pulse 49 on The Blue Bridge for a moment of remembrance and healing.

Then head to SpeakEZ Lounge for Imagine: Pride Night with Circle Theatre at SpeakEZ Lounge brought to you by the lovely people at Circle Theatre Grand Rapids.

June 13

Eat, drink, and dance to one my my favorites, Adrian Butler at Zorage: A Collaborative Pride Event!

June 14 and June 15

Check out Petty’s Pride-A-Palooza: A Comedy Cabaret– One part class. One part camp. Some improv, a lot of music, and great fun. Featuring Petty LuPone, Mary Kate Murnen, Khari Neal, Kelsey Rezmer, and yours truly! Catch it at 8 p.m. at The Comedy Project GR.

Later on dance the night away at the 5th Annual Pride White Party! Hosted by Rumors!

June 15

PRIDE DAY!

11 a.m.: Take a moment to remember what the first Pride was really about at Take Back Pride March – End Police Violence at Veteran’s Park downtown.

All Day: Check out the local vendors at Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2019! Stop by the Proud to be Heard stage put on by Rachel Gleason and others!

10 p.m.: The official Pride afterglow is happening at the B.O.B. at AFTERGLOW – Pride Festival After Party and it seems some proceeds go to the Pride Center. I SAY go to a local LGBTQ+ bar to after party (Rumors Nightclub or Apartment Lounge).

June 16

Pride Block Party hosted by Apartment Lounge‘s Pride Block Party Grand Rapids. A free event with games, entertainment (including Funny Girls) and networking!

June 21

LoveWins at the Rainbow Bridge – 2019 A free event featuring pop-up drag performances and a groove-infused night of music curated by area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly DJs hosted by LoveWins At The Rainbow Bridge – Grand Rapids, MI.

June 24

Get rowdy and join a community of incredible talent at LGBTQ Night – The Drunken Retort! The Drunken Retort has been a queer friendly stop for many famous poets and artists every Monday at Stella’s Lounge.

June 29

Head to Wilcox Park for Proud To Be Healthy: Walking with Pride! for ” a morning of physical and community health. PET FRIENDLY!

Honorable Mentions

Gotta give a huge shout out to West Shore Pride for hosting the West Shore Pride Fest 2019 in my hometown of Ludington, Michigan,where I didn’t think I’d EVER see one!

And to Holland Pride for putting up Holland PRIDE 2019 (featuring Funny Girls for the second year in a row!) in a place that needs representation now more than ever!

