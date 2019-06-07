Every time Kate Middleton has recycled her outfit

Advertisement

As one of the most photographed women in the world, you’d be in inclined to think that Kate Middleton would have a brand new outfit every time she stepped out in public. And while this is true of many Duchess-approved occasions, it’s become a well-known secret that the mother of three is fairly thrifty when it comes to her wardrobe options —and loves to recycle her favourite outfits from time to time. Whether it is one of her many Alexander McQueen coat dresses, or perhaps her go-to Jenny Packham evening gown, the Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to rewearing her best looks — after all, the woman knows what works for her! From brightly hued dresses to jacket styles she can’t get enough of, we’ve rounded up every time the Duchess has dipped into her closet for a second (or third — or fourth!) time around to serve up even more sartorial inspiration.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in on-trend polka dots in May 2019 for an engagement at Bletchley Park to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. This is the second time the duchess has worn the Alessandra Rich midi dress with contrasting white cuffs and pleated skirt. The first time the duchess wore it was for an official family portrait released in November 2018 in honour of Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. Middleton isn’t the only fan of the dress, Suits actress, Abigail Spencer — who plays “Scottie” on the show — wore the same Alessandra Rich dress to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 2018 wedding. The dress has also drawn comparisons to a dress worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s, proving polka dots never go out of style.

Kate Middleton wore this dazzling floor-length Alexander McQueen black floral gown to attend the 2019 National Portrait Gallery gala in London in March 2019, but this wasn’t the first time the duchess has stunned in this dress on a red carpet. The Duchess of Cambridge first wore this gown to attend the 2017 BAFTAs, although since then she has had the sleeves tailored from off-the-shoulder to a fuller sleeve, giving the dress a fresh new look.

Middleton first stepped out in this red Catherine Walker ‘Russian Greatcoat’ during a trip to New Zealand in April 2014 and the duchess hit the recycle button on it in March 2019 at the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey. The earrings the duchess paired the coat with at the service were rumoured to be on loan from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore this Eponine London dress coat to the Child Bereavement UK Centre in January of 2017, but turned to it again for a visit to Quarry View in Barnsley in November of 2018.

Middleton loved this Alexander McQueen dress she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2017 so much that she got it re-made in a different colour for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

A favourite of the royal, this tartan Alexander McQueen dress has seen the Duchess through many occasions including a family Christmas and a hockey game. She was most recently spotted wearing it paired with a Manu Atelier box bag during a visit to open Scotland’s V&A Dundee in January, 2019.

As one of the only Australian designers Middleton has ever worn, this Zimmermann dress was instantly recognisable when the Duchess rewore it to Wimbledon in July 2014, just months after its debut in Sydney.

This blue Stella McCartney dress was worn by the Duchess twice in two months, first to an event at the National Portrait Gallery and again at Wimbledon.

Donning this peplum Alexander McQueen skirt and top during her trip to Australia, the Duchess recycled it two years later for an event at the National Portrait Gallery.

Wearing this green Catherine Walker dress during her first visit to Australia in 2014, the Duchess turned once again to the brightly hued style in 2014 during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show.

Opting for British designer Emilia Wickstead for her dress choice in 2012, Middleton revisited the mellow yellow look in in 2016 when on tour in Thimphu, Bhutan.

For Prince George’s christening in 2013, the Duchess opted for this cream Alexander McQueen dress, which she later rewore in 2016 to an event at Buckingham Palace.

Wearing this Alexander McQueen lace dress for the first time in 2012, the Duchess brought it back again in June of 2014, this time without the belt.

A firm lover of both Alexander McQueen and blue, Middleton opted for a powdery blue number when visiting Wellington in 2014. She rewore the style a few months later in France and then again in 2016.

Kate Middleton first donned this bright red Alexander McQueen dress in 2012, but it made a comeback in 2014 when the Duchess attended an event at Buckingham Palace.

Whilst expecting Prince George in 2013, the Duchess wore this blush pink Alexander McQueen dress, and then again to a Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey two years later while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess loves this Day Birger et Mikkelsen dress coat, which she has worn a total of three times!

Wearing this green Erdem coat during a trip to New Zealand in April of 2014, Middleton rewore the style when opening the Tour De France just a few months later in July.

Debuting this grey and white Hobbs dress in 2012, the Duchess later came back to it for a visit to Uluru whilst in Australia in 2014.

The Duchess famously has worn this Jenny Packham gown three times! Once in October of 2013, again in February of 2014 and finally in December of 2014, making it a firm favourite for evening events.

For her first official outing with Queen Elizabeth in 2012, Middleton chose this green L.K. Bennett suit and top combination. She later wore it again in 2015 for a charity day in London.

While attending an event with the Danish royals, Middleton opted for a belted coat by L.K. Bennett, a style which she has gone on to wear a total of four times over the years.

Wearing this pastel Roksanda Ilincic dress for the first time in 2012, the Duchess donned it again in 2016.

Opting for Italian label M by Missoni on four occasions (including to a wedding where another guest turned up the same thing), the Duchess confirms her love of a collarless coat.

Middleton chose this Matthew Williamson embellished peplum grey dress for two occasions, once in 2012 and again in 2015.

For what was perhaps the most famous playdate in the world, the Duchess donned a black and white knitted Tory Burch dress in New Zealand in 2014. She later chose the dress again for an event at Harrow College in 2015.

There was much confusion over this Alexander McQueen dress, but it turns out the Duchess wore it five times. Starting with a white version for Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, the Duchess went on to wear it to the 2016 Trooping of the Colour and to an event in Belgium before getting it re-made in baby yellow with buttons on the sleeve for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. She last wore it during an outing with the newlyweds in July 2018, this time in a light blue.

Debuting this blue tweed Michael Kors coat during a trip to Canberra in 2014, the Duchess bought it back for the opening of Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace in London in 2016.

Middleton first wore this hot pink Mulberry coat in New York in December 2014 and then again to an event at the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London a few months later.

While out and about with Prince Charles in 2012, the Duchess wore this grey Orla Kiely dress which she later chose again in October of 2015.

The Duchess has worn this blue Rebecca Taylor tweed suit a number of times, from a trip to New Zealand to visiting school children in London.

First wearing this Reiss coat to Christmas in 2011, the Duchess whipped it out another two times over the following years, opting to wear it at the opening of a new London gym in 2012 and to The Men’s Shed Centre in 2015.

For Christmas at Sandringham in 2015, the Duchess went for this dark green Sportmax coat, which she later rewore in 2016 to visit St. Catherine’s Primary School in Edinburgh.

Debuting this Temperley lace gown in January of 2012, Middleton rewore the dress for an evening reception for St. Andrews college in November of the same year and again in 2013 for a screening of David Attenborough’s newest documentary.

Image credit: AP Kate Middleton wore a cream Catherine Walker coat dress to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony on June 6, 2019 in London. The spectacular annual event is part of The Queen’s birthday celebrations, and this year’s event reportedly included a military parade, fireworks and music. Middleton paired the coat dress with the Irish Guards Shamrock brooch and nude Gianvito Rossi pumps. Catherine Walker is one of the duchess’s favourite designers, frequently wearing pieces from the London-based designer. The duchess first wore this cream look back in October 2016 during the royal tour of Canada.

