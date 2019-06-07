Kate Moss is the new face of Giorgio Armani’s latest campaign

Giorgio Armani has chosen British supermodel and style icon Kate Moss to front its autumn/winter ‘19/’20 campaign. This is Moss’s first time representing the brand, and with its new collection, Giorgio Armani seeks to combine the model’s bold, bohemian spirit with its own signature clean-cut minimalism. The campaign’s photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, have shot Moss in both energetic colour and timeless black-and-white. The images of Moss, dressed in midnight blue and sporting a choppy fringe, ooze the cool luxury that has become synonymous with the brand’s name. In a first for Giorgio Armani, it’s menswear collection was also debuted alongside its womenswear, with models Daisuke Ueda and Thijs Steeneberg taking on the role of Moss’s male counterparts. [Vogue inbox]

If you’ve booked a trip to Europe in order to escape from the cold reaches of the Australian winter, you’ll be delighted to know that online retailer The Outnet has brought back its Vacation Shop, a digital edit that functions as a packing guide. Blogger Aimee Song from Song of Style has put together a collection of essentials that you’ll want to take with you on your next overseas vacation. Her curated edit includes a Zimmermann lace-panelled one-piece, a blue Camilla maxi dress and tortoiseshell Gucci frames. Watch this space as you can expect further additions to the edit in July and August. [Vogue inbox]

British pop star Dua Lipa has been announced as the new face of YSL Beauté’s upcoming women’s perfume. In talking about his vision for the brand’s fragrance, YSL Beauté’s international general manager Stephen Bezy said he believed the singer embodied “the values of independence and freedom, which have always been part of Yves Saint Laurent’s DNA.” Lipa herself affirmed that she hoped to encourage strength and confidence through the fragrance, values that no doubt drive the impressive achievements she has already made in her career at the age of 23. [WWD]

Luxury online retailer MatchesFashion.com is launching an interactive installation at the historical townhouse 5 Carlos Place in London to celebrate Paco Rabanne’s pre-fall 2019 collection, and the release of their iconic 1969 anniversary chainmail bag. The bag, first created by the eponymous designer 50 years ago, has been seen on the arms of fashion It girls like Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Moss, and reinvigorates Rabanne’s famous interlocking chainmail surface in a variety of shapes and shades of gold, silver and bronze. This June, six exclusive versions of the bag will be available for purchase via MatchesFashion.com, and the installation itself will be open to the public for viewing from June 5 to June 26. [Vogue inbox]

London art school Central Saint Martins has launched a fashion program teaching the basics of biodesign, which aims to promote the use of sustainable bio-materials. Fashion, which is widely considered one of the most environmentally-damaging industries on the planet, is slowly coming to terms with its wastefulness. As such, the school’s newest program promotes less labour-intensive technologies like 3D printing, as well as courses that examine the environmental impacts of fashion. [Teen Vogue]