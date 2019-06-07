These two Australian universities ranked among the best fashion schools in the world

The Business of Fashion’s newly established Education Council has released its assessment of the best fashion schools around the globe in 2019. Whereas in previous years, schools have been ranked under a single list, BoF has announced a new methodological approach going forward.

Launching this year, under the expertise of its newly appointed Education Council, BoF has undertaken a thorough methodological approach to discover the best fashion schools in the world, dividing these according to undergraduate and postgraduate study, and then categorising each of the best schools by degree. These categories include fashion design, fashion art direction and communications, and fashion business and management.

Among the 37 schools spanning 14 countries listed under the undergraduate fashion design category, Australia’s own University of Technology in Sydney and RMIT University in Melbourne were listed alongside the most prestigious institutions in the world. In the postgraduate fashion business and management category, which included a mere 10 schools in five countries, Melbourne’s RMIT University was also considered one of the best places of study in that degree across the globe.

Central Saint Martins in London, Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and Parsons School of Design in New York were just some of the famous schools that rounded out BoF’s lists. Across every category, the performance of each school was measured on the basis of three determinants: global influence, student learning experience and long-term value.

In addition, over 13,500 students and alumni completed surveys, with 30 data points assessed across 66 different institutions across the globe. The appointment of the Education Council, a committee made up of 12 industry experts including Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode executive president Pascal Morand and deputy director special projects and head of Vogue talents at Vogue Italia, Sara Sozzani Maino, is also intended to promote the best possible results and ensure thorough examination of every school in the mix.

See the comprehensive list here.

