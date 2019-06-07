This is every beauty product I’m currently obsessed with for the summer

One of the best things about being a beauty editor is that packages upon packages of products arrive at my desk so much, it feels like a never-ending, Groundhog’s Day version of Christmas morning. Some things I’ll try and won’t be into (though they might be better for a friend or co-worker who will reap the benefits), while others manage to land in the extremely coveted position of “Marie’s Faves.” For Unboxed and Obsessed, my final story as Senior Beauty Editor of HelloGiggles (I KNOW!!!), I want to leave you with my current roster of beauty obsessions, in case you need some recs for your next trip to Sephora or whichever beauty retailer you spend your hard-earned scrilla.

1. Tatcha Mist