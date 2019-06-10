Everything you need to wear this summer, according to your zodiac sign

If you have been stuck in a frustrating fashion rut lately, it’s always helpful to turn to your star sign for galactic sartorial inspiration. Why? Our zodiac signs usually say a lot about our shopping sensibilities, according to astrologers Amy Zerner and her husband Monte Farber, authors of Astrology for Wellness. “Our astrological signs affect how we dress and shop,” the couple tells HelloGiggles. “Some of the most magical fashion moments come from when you know that a particular piece is perfect for you.”

But if you aren’t sure which summer-ready style essentials are suitable for a fiery Aries, an earthy Taurus, or a fun-loving Leo, Zerner and Farber have some guidance about the closet staples that can easily help you take your summer wardrobe to the next, next level. Even if you don’t identify strongly with your sign (looking at all you cusp babies!), like, say, passionate Scorpios or free-spirited Aquarians do, you can still take a cue from any sign of the zodiac and create your own summer ensembles that are ready for the season’s pool parties, beach hangs, and girls’ nights.

Read on for 12 zodiac sign-inspired tips on summer styling (plus shoppable suggestions) for every sign below.

1. Aries (March 21st to April 19th)