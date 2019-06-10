Shop Smart Shop Local Gift Guide

Olander Earthworks Spheres
School is out and it’s time to play in the sand! Olander Earthworks Spheres engage your inner child as you roll or stamp the spheres and make patterns in the sand. Shown here are Lines, Flowers, and Bubbles.
$25-$30 | Design Quest, 4181 28th St S
Mud Pie Serving Dishes
Start your summer in style with these delightful and unique serving dishes. From wedding presents to summer celebrations, Mud Pie has a gift fit for every occasion.
$15-$80 | Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts, 4665 Cascade Rd SE
Peppermill Candle Company
These 16-ounce soy wax candles in sleek black glass are made in Michigan and come in three delightful scents: Bourbon +Vanilla, Cocktail Hour and Well-Dressed Man.
$22 | Sweet Peony, 2795 Orange Ave SE
Sol Starter Kit
The signature Sol Starter Kit includes all the basics for energetic wellness including crystals for chakra balancing, smudging tools, an essential oil for grounding and a free class pass to the studio. It comes packaged with instructions and sealed with love. Get yours and tune into your high vibration and light.
$20 | Sol and Sage, 1116 Washington Ave
Chop It Like It’s Hot
Made from mango wood and featuring a gorgeous field flower pattern, these cutting boards are a perfect addition to any kitchen.
$34 | Eastern Floral, 2836 Broadmoor Ave SE
Little Sun
Every purchase of a Little Sun portable solar lamp brings light into the lives of those living without electricity by allowing for Little Suns to be sold in
off-grid areas at prices that are locally affordable.
$27.50 | Museum Store, 101 MonroeCenter St NW
Sea of Tranquility
This warming, CBD massage oil was designed to offer pain relief and lymphatic drainage. It can be helpful in recovery from internal injury, bruising and blunt trauma, and for daily care. Made with organically grown plants. Free of herbicides, pesticides, solvents, and essential oils.
$108 | Spirit Dreams, 1430 Lake Dr SE
