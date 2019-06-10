Shop Smart Shop Local Gift Guide

Olander Earthworks Spheres

School is out and it’s time to play in the sand! Olander Earthworks Spheres engage your inner child as you roll or stamp the spheres and make patterns in the sand. Shown here are Lines, Flowers, and Bubbles.

$25-$30 | Design Quest, 4181 28th St S

Mud Pie Serving Dishes

Start your summer in style with these delightful and unique serving dishes. From wedding presents to summer celebrations, Mud Pie has a gift fit for every occasion.

$15-$80 | Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts, 4665 Cascade Rd SE

Peppermill Candle Company

These 16-ounce soy wax candles in sleek black glass are made in Michigan and come in three delightful scents: Bourbon +Vanilla, Cocktail Hour and Well-Dressed Man.

$22 | Sweet Peony, 2795 Orange Ave SE

Sol Starter Kit

The signature Sol Starter Kit includes all the basics for energetic wellness including crystals for chakra balancing, smudging tools, an essential oil for grounding and a free class pass to the studio. It comes packaged with instructions and sealed with love. Get yours and tune into your high vibration and light.

$20 | Sol and Sage, 1116 Washington Ave