Things to Do This Weekend, June 14-16

June 14, 15, and 16
- Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic. The Grand Taste Garden will feature food, games and chef demonstrations, along with live music. This ticket will grant access to both Grand Taste locations and includes general admission access to the golf tournament. When: June 14, 15 and 16, 9 a.m. Where: Blythefield Country Club. Entry: $40 per day, $10 for children 17 and under. Click here for details.
- Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2019. This family-friendly event is a celebration of all things Asian-Pacific and will feature Asian-Pacific food, drinks, and performances. When: June 14, 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; June 15, 11 a.m.—11 p.m.; June 16, 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Where: Rosa Parks Circle. Entry: Free. Click here for more information.
June 15
- Grand Rapids Pride Festival. With over 100+ vendors, a community stage featuring local LGBTQ+ artists, the Meijer Family Pavilion, and the main stage featuring local drags queens and three national artists, Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2019 will offer something for everyone. When: June 15, Noon- 11:00 p.m. Where: Calder Plaza. Entry: General admission for $8, VIP Lounge for $50. Click here for details.
June 16
- 616 Day at the Downtown Market. Shop the 616 Day outdoor market filled with local vendors selling homemade and homegrown west Michigan goods! Grab a local craft brew from the Market bar and head inside for Market Hall specials costing only $6.16. This is a day all about eating, celebrating, and shopping local! When: June 16th, 11:00- 6:16 p.m. Where: Downtown Market Grand Rapids. Entry: Free. Click here for more information.
- Outdoor Funky Buddha Yoga Community Classes. All ages are welcome and there is no registration required, join Funky Buddha for an hour of their Power Flow class. When: June 16th, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Wilcox Park, on the corner of Youell St. and Milton St. Entry: Free. Click here for details.
Comments
comments