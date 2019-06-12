Katharine Hamnett on her fight to clean up fashion

Image credit: PA Images

When Katharine Hamnett created her now famous slogan T-shirts in 1983 – emblazoned in block capitals with phrases like “Choose Life” and “Save the World” – she hoped they would be imitated widely. “The messages were the things that were designed to be copied, not just the typeface for fuck’s sake,” Hamnett, 71, tells Vogue from her east London studio. She cites Henry Holland and Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” tees as disappointing spin-offs, “watered down” attempts at fashion activism, explaining that the original tees were designed to “weaponise the human body as a noticeboard”.

This is coming from the woman who famously caught former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher by surprise at a 1984 reception by whipping off her coat to reveal an anti-nuclear missiles T-shirt (above). “I haven’t been invited since; I think they’re terrified I’ll try to do the same thing again,” she says. A fair concern, considering Hamnett’s outspoken nature. (She’s campaigned on a series of subjects, from the Iraq War to climate change and, most recently, Brexit.)