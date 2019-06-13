Pitti Uomo spring/summer 2020’s most sensational street style

Pitti’s peacocks are nothing if not punctual – and well turned out. Each season they migrate to the streets of Florence, suited and booted to watch the menswear fair unfold. Spring/summer 2020 is special for a variety of reasons, not least because it marks the show’s 30th anniversary, celebrated with an exhibition curated by Olivier Saillard, looking back at the last three decades worth of menswear.

Clare Waight Keller is making her Florentine debut with Givenchy as guest designer this season, and is sure to draw in the crowds. As will Sterling Ruby’s and Marco de Vincenzo’s respective – and highly anticipated – launches. China is this season’s guest nation, shining a spotlight on 10 emerging designers, curated by fashion incubator Labelhood (here are five brands making serious waves). Then, there’s MSGM, who has ventured away from Milan to celebrate its 10th year anniversary here, too.

Away from the runway, the street-style game is as strong as ever, with the sharpest tailoring and most refined accessories to be seen on the menswear circuit. Not even the heat will beat the style out of these showgoers. Here, Vogue’s dedicated street-style photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce captures the finest looks.