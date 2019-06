Vogue’s ultimate list of designer studio and sample sales to know about now

Who: Big Fashion Sale

What: end of season sale

When: Wednesday June 19 – Sunday July 30

Where: 17 Oxford St, Paddington, NSW 2021

Who: Kowtow

What: end of season sale

When: Thursday June 27 – Sunday July 14; Monday and Tuesday 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-3pm

Where: 120 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy, VIC 3065

Who: Harrolds

What: end of season sale

When: Friday June 7, 10am – Sunday June 16

Where: in store at Harrolds

Who: Aje

What: warehouse sale

When: Thursday June 6, 9am – 7pm; Friday June 7, 9am – 5pm; Saturday June 8, 9am – 4pm; Sunday June 9, 10am – 2pm

Where: 17 Oxford Street, Paddington, NSW 2021

Who: One Teaspoon

What: mid-season sale

When: Wednesday June 5 – Tuesday June 11

Where: online here

Who: Christopher Esber

What: sample sale

When: Thursday June 6, 12pm – 8pm; Friday June 7, 8am – 6pm; Saturday June 8, 10am – 6pm

Where: District 01, 46-48 Foveaux Street, Surry Hills 2010