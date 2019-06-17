The Olsen twins wore matching $15 tiaras to celebrate turning 33

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turned 33 on June 13, 2019, and they celebrated in suitable twinning style.

The former Full House stars-cum-fashion designers donned matching silver rhinestone-encrusted ‘Birthday Girl’ tiara headbands to attend a celebratory dinner with friends in New York.

Not only was the tiara a sweet birthday twinning moment, but now that the Olsens have given this accessory their all-important sartorial seal of approval, there’s no doubt the affordable tiara will make a comeback as the must-have accessory of 2019.

The twins, who are award-winning fashion designers, are also the original twin-fluencers; everything they wear becomes a trend.

Luckily for fans of the Olsen twins’ style, this latest accessory won’t break the bank. Fashion Nova is selling a gold version of the glittery crown for just US$9.99 (approximately AU$14.91), meaning you too can be a Birthday Girl princess à la the Olsens on your next birthday for under $15.

Aside from their birthday bling, E! News reports the Olsen twins’ birthday celebration dinner was a small gathering attended by their partners and a number of friends.

Ashley’s boyfriend Louis Eisner, 30, and Mary-Kate’s husband, Olivier Sarkozy, 50, were both reportedly in attendance, along with Sarkozy’s teenage daughter, Margot, from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.

The Olsen twins are notoriously quiet about their private lives, but fan account, Olsen Oracle, keeps the world up-to-date on Mary-Kate and Ashley, including sharing pictures of the twins at their birthday celebration twinning in $15 tiaras (see below).