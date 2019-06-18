5 Things to Do This Weekend, June 21-23

June 21
- West Michigan Loving Day Celebration Presents “Loving”. Come follow the lives and tenacity of Mildred and Richard as they fight unjust racist laws reaffirming the most essential right of all Americans: the freedom to love whomever you want. When: June 21, 8 p.m-10 p.m. Where: Wealthy Theater. Entry: $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for 12 and under. Click here for details and tickets.
June 22
- SPDP 7th Annual Shaggy Pines Doggie Dash. This “run” is for all ages and skill-sets – you can jog, walk, or both – at your discretion. When: June 22, 8 a.m-12 p.m. Where: East Grand Rapids. Click here for details.
- 40th Anniversary Open House. Tour all three of our buildings, see our dogs in actions, and learn more about our organization. There is no cost to attend! We look forward to meeting you! When: June 22, 11 a.m-2 p.m. Where: Paws With A Cause ®. Click here for details.
June 23
- Happy Cat Yoga. This is an all-levels yoga class and we take our time so we can pet and play with the cats during class. Includes 1 hour class, coffee & snack bar, and 30 minutes of social time with the cats. You might even get a kitty on top of you if you’re lucky! Please bring your own mat. When: June 23, 10:15 a.m. Where: Happy Cat Cafe. Entry: $20 includes 60 minutes of guided yoga and 30 minutes of social time with kittens. Click here for details.
- Kids Craft Day! Join for a fun afternoon for the whole family! We will still have fish same great handmade products for your shopping pleasure and FREE crafts & activities for the kids… plus we will have a variety of food trucks to feed your appetite. When: June 23, 11a.m-3p.m. Where: Fulton Street Artisans Market. Click here for details.
