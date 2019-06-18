One jar of this anti-aging face cream is sold every 10 seconds, and we’re ready for that youthful glow

Even if your medicine cabinet is already overflowing with beauty products, it can be hard to resist trying the newest cult-favorite anti-aging product. Whether you’re just now beginning to notice those pesky fine lines on your face, or you’ve been treating wrinkles for years, there are a few anti-aging products that we know work well for all skin types and ages, and one of them is Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Aging Face Cream. Not only does this super popular cream have more than 2,000 five-star reviews, but it’s also so popular that it once sold every 10 seconds over a 52-week period from 2015 to 2016.

And when it comes to finding a product that’ll help target some of the most prevalent signs of aging on your face and neck—think dullness, deep wrinkles, and poor elasticity—there are key ingredients that target aging to look out for, including hyaluronic acid, retinol, collagen, and Vitamins C and E. Along with being a great facial moisturizer for daily use, it’s formulated with some of those superstar anti-aging ingredients like collagen, Vitamin E, and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which work to remove the dull skin cells on the surface of your face to smooth out the appearance of fine lines. And even if your skin is prone to acne, this best-selling anti-aging cream is light enough that it won’t clog your pores—in fact, it’s so lightweight that you can wear it under makeup.

The Pond’s cream is one of Walmart’s most popular anti-aging products, presumably because it can add that youthful glow back to your skin and is super affordable at just $14 for a 14-ounce tub. So if you don’t mind buying drug-store beauty products and want to start adding anti-aging products into your skincare routine, this Pond’s cream is a great place to start.

Pond’s Rejuveness Anti Aging Face Cream for Fine Lines and Wrinkles