Why it’s time the term “streetwear” had a makeover

It’s worth considering the role appropriation plays in the problem of understanding streetwear in the mainstream. Ana Andjelic of luxury fashion consultancy Havas LuxHub told Complex magazine in 2017: “It’s all about cultural appropriation, but in a very flattened form. It’s like, ‘I’m going to take references, mix them and make them my own, but I don’t have any appreciation for the street to really understand that it’s an actual mixture of music, of street artists, of the local interesting people who reflect global culture.’ It’s very fashionable to be street.” I’ve seen truth in this myself; at my university, Cambridge, club nights were peppered with puffer jackets, thick gold hoops and cargo pants – visible zips lining every garment. This may be surprising considering the fact the university’s demographic is far removed from the style’s roots; in 2017, 81 per cent of Cambridge offers went to students in the top two socioeconomic groups in the country.

But there are ways to do streetwear in the mainstream without outright appropriation and exploitation. The popularisation of streetwear should be seen as appropriationist when designers and consumers don’t pay due respect and, where appropriate, money to the style’s roots, but some designers are undoubtedly doing this right; like Kim Jones, menswear artistic director at Dior, who has openly proclaimed that the style is a source of inspiration for his designs, but also takes issue with the term.