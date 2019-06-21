Amazon just revealed its most popular lipsticks, and they’re all under $7

Amazon’s ever-growing beauty department is a mecca of affordable skincare goodies and cosmetics, including these top-rated lipsticks that have developed cult-like followings of Amazon shoppers.

The retailer recently revealed its most popular lipsticks (as well as its “customer favorite” beauty products and facial cleansers, in case you’re curious), and they’re all surprisingly affordable. Every single one of these best-selling lipsticks have made their way to the top of Amazon’s best-selling beauty product charts, and here’s the best part—they won’t cost you more than $10.

What’s more, you can try most of these on before adding them to your cart thanks to Amazon’s new “try now” feature powered by L’Oreal’s Modiface technology, which allows you to upload a photo or take a selfie to see how you’ll look with the lipstick. Once you find one that you love, add it to your cart and these Prime-eligible finds will be at your door in just two days. Changing up your look has never been easier, faster, or more affordable.

Maybelline Makeup SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick from Maybelline is one of Amazon’s best-selling and most-reviewed lipsticks with over 1,300 perfect reviews. Shoppers love its staying power and quick drying formula, which lasts for hours—even through drinking and eating. In fact, you might have a little trouble getting one of its 30 shades off your lips, according to reviewers (don’t fret—some makeup remover should do the trick). “I love this lipstick,” one reviewer wrote. “I fell asleep with it on and it stayed on all night. It has amazing pigment and dries within about five minutes. As a busy mom I won’t try another lipstick!”