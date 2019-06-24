The best hats and headwear from Royal Ascot 2019

On June 18, the British royal family, together with members of the public and even the King and Queen of the Netherlands, stepped out to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite event in their best and boldest looks. Yes, we’re talking about Royal Ascot, and no, the fashion did not disappoint.

Held in Ascot, Berkshire in June each year, the high-society horse race, which the royal family has been attending since the early 18th century, is known to welcome guests dressed in the most glamorous emblems they could find in their wardrobes. From designer dresses and coordinating sets, to eye-catching headpieces sitting atop polished hairstyles – racegoers pull out all the stops for the annual event, and 2019 proved no exception.

Unfortunately, Meghan Markle, who attended her first-ever Royal Accost in a Givenchy ensemble and Philip Treacy hat just last year, was not in attendance, nor was new dad, Prince Harry. Thankfully, Kate Middleton made up for the duchess’s absence with the success of her own sartorial statement, stepping out in an Elie Saab dress and Philip Treacy headpiece.

There is no denying that one of the highlights of the entire event is the sea of hats and headwear on display. A stickler for rules, Queen Elizabeth (above) adhered to 36-page style guide, playing it safe with a powder blue hat that presumably had a base of 10 centimetres or more in diameter – yes, that is actually a rule. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who attended with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, opted for a considerably bolder look.

Lady Kitty Spencer also made an appearance, wearing a simple, yet chic Philip Treacy hat that she paired with a Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Princess Anne took tonal dressing to a whole new level with her choice of outfit. To see Vogue’s pick of the best hats and headwear from Royal Ascot, scroll on.

