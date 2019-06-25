5 Things to Do This Weekend, June 28-30

June 28-30
- Anastasia, Broadway Grand Rapids. Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Grand Rapids at last. When: June 28, 8 p.m. June 29, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 30, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Where: Broadway Grand Rapids. Entry: Prices Vary. Click here for details and tickets.
June 28
- Superhero Pizza Party. Show off your super powers and enjoy a night of super-sized fun! Special activities include: Buddy’s Pizza, super snacks, a visit from The Superhero Experience, creating superhero accessories, and racing through an obstacle course. When: June 28, 6 p.m-8 p.m. Where: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Entry: Members $10. Adults and Children $15. Under 1 year free. Click here for details and tickets.
June 29
- Flea Market on Fulton 2019. This all-day outdoor Flea Market on Fulton will line the street in one of Grand Rapids’ most walkable shopping districts. Join us for sidewalk sales, entertainment, classic cars, jazz music, a kissing booth, and more. When: June 29, 10 a.m-6 p.m. Where: East Fulton Business District. Click here for details.
June 30
- Dogs n Beers n Dogs. Members and non-members alike are welcome to join us from noon to 3 for hotdogs and beers on us. When: June 30, 12 p.m-3 p.m. Where: Shaggy Pines Dog Park. Entry: Visitor fee is $15 per visit with dog, free if it’s “just” humans. Click here for details.
- Social Media for Creative Professionals. Social media can be a creative professional’s best friend. There are literally dozens of ways to gain FREE publicity—take advantage of them all. When: June 30, 10 a.m-1 p.m. Where: Lions & Rabbits. Entry: Registration is $50. Click here for details and tickets.
Comments
comments