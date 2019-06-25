Amazon Prime Day 2019 was just announced—here’s everything you need to know

One of our favorite days of the year is almost here—Amazon Prime Day. Avid online shoppers treat Amazon Prime Day like a national holiday, and we’re guilty as charged. Some of the best beauty and fashion deals occur during this super sale, and we take full advantage every year, snagging our staples and finding new go-to products for crazy-low prices. We can’t wait to do it all over again next month.

Amazon Prime Day will begin at 12 a.m. on Monday, July 15th, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th. There are a few things you need to do to get ready: First, Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, so sign up for your free Amazon Prime 30-day trial now so you’re ready when the big day arrives.

Next, download the Amazon app for a leg up on those who use a regular browser. The app will notify you when certain items you’ve flagged go on sale, so you’ll be checking out before other shoppers even know about the deal. Score.

Some of the most coveted sales are called Amazon Lightning Deals—items offered in a limited quantity for a short period of time. When the deals drop and beautiful chaos ensues, you might be thinking, how do I find Amazon Lightning Deals in a sea of sales before they sell out? Keep an eye on Amazon’s Prime Day page so you can see the Amazon Lightning Deals when they drop, and watch the trusty Amazon app, which has been known to show users Prime Day Lightning Deals before they’re posted on the site.

Amazon typically offers incredible deals on its own technology products, so if you’ve been itching for an Amazon Echo, now’s the time to take the plunge. Amazon tends to put many beauty products majorly on sale, too, from everyday makeup tools to top-notch skin care products, so stock up on them now.

As any seasoned online shopper knows, having items in your cart before the sale hits is a huge game-changer. Shoppers all over the world will be zeroing in on their most desired Prime Day deals far in advance, so don’t get hit with a “sold out” notification—fill your digital shopping cart well before midnight on July 15th.

Check back for more deets on the best Prime Day deals soon, and start training for the Olympics of shopping.

