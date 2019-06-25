Hands on A Hardbody Brings Audiences on Stage at Circle Theatre

PRESS RELEASE — Circle Theatre continues their 67th Main Stage season

with the musical production of Hands On A Hardbody starting on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. Special on-stage bleacher seating available for each show! Under the direction of Jolene Frankey, Hands On A Hardbody tells the story of 10 hard-luck Texans, who are so close to a new lease on life, they can touch it.

Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they’ll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is Hands On A Hardbody only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. This new American musical is inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name. Book by Doug Wright, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music by Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio of the band Phish.

“This musical is unlike anything you’ve seen. It deals with real human emotion and is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come away with a new perspective.” – Caitlin Crowley, Cast Member (Janis)

“This is a show about real people in tough circumstances. Just about anyone can relate to their struggles and celebrate their successes! Who will be the final winner? You’ll find that just about everyone will have a favorite that they’ll want to root for!” – Kyle Cain, Cast Member (Don Curtis/Dr. Stokes)

Hands on a Hardbody will be presented with the exclusive experience of on-stage bleacher seating available to patrons, giving them the chance to be a part of the action. This exclusive opportunity will feature snacks and complimentary beverage service for two beers (21+only) or sodas per ticket. Tickets for on-stage seating are $38 per person and limited quantities will be available for each show.

Circle Theatre audience members can also take advantage of the Lobby Bar on select nights throughout the summer, including the July 12 performance of Hands On A Hardbody. Michigan craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m.; beverages can be enjoyed inside the theatre on those evenings.

Other performances for Hands on a Hardbody will run July 11-13, 17-20, and 24-27 at 7:30pm and July 21 at 5:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

