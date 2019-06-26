Cardi B’s daughter is getting a $143,000 necklace for her birthday

As Cardi B gears up to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s first birthday, which falls on July 10, with what is rumoured to be an extremely OTT bash, she has reportedly commissioned celebrity jeweller Eliantte to design her 11-month-old the perfect gift.

The jeweller has taken to Instagram to share a series of images of the diamond necklace, which comes complete with a pendant featuring four characters from Netflix’s children’s show, Word Party.

“Baby kulture New Word Party Chain @iamcardib @offsetyrn #ShouldaWentToElliot,” Eliantte captured the post, tagging both Cardi B and Offset.

The proud mum also shared an image of the necklace on her own Instagram account, captioning it: “KULTURE new chain ️WORD PARTY its her fav ️Thanks @eliantte …..YOU KNOW A BAD BITCH GON SPOIL HER.”

According to W Magazine, in the 11-months since Kulture was born, Cardi B and Offset have already managed to spend over $287,000 on jewellery for their first child together.

This diamond and white gold design is said to have cost the parents approximately $143,000, while the diamond tennis bracelets and matching earrings they purchased for the 11-month-old just last month cost another $115,000.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil haa… If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too… I’m bragging cause I bust my ass to do so,” the rapper captioned an image of the bracelets at the time, which she has since deleted.

On top of that, W Magazine is reporting that Cardi B has revealed Kulture’s first birthday party will set her back around $574,600, so be sure to watch this space as the celebration will likely take place in the coming weeks.

“It’s my wife’s first child so we got to go big with it,” Offset told E! News of birthday bash. “It’s going to beautiful. It’s going to be nice and fun and kid-friendly.”