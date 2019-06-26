The best professional stage makeup products to help your face beat the summer heat

Summer is a beautiful season for many reasons, but flawless makeup isn’t one of them. With the temperatures reaching record-breaking highs, wearing makeup in the summer can be a struggle. What’s worst than putting time into creating a flawless face only to have it melt it away? If the “long wear” makeup from your favorite brand is no match for summer heat, take a page out of the expert’s book and try professional stage and theater makeup products this summer. To be clear, by stage makeup, we don’t mean heavy products that you have to layer onto your skin. We mean the kind of products that help our faves like Beyonce put on a three-hour Coachella set without her makeup budging one bit.

Even if you’re not a makeup pro, you can use these professional-grade products to make your summer makeup routine invincible. Best of all, most of these high-performing products are relatively affordable and can be used with your favorite products that you have right at home. We’ve rounded up some of the best professional stage makeup products that can help you avoid a makeup meltdown.

1. Cinema Secrets Super Sealer Mattifying Setting Spray