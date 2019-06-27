Learn How To Prepare Classic French Sauces at the Holland Farmers Market This Saturday

PRESS RELEASE — This Saturday, June 29 at the Holland Farmers Market Chef Series, Executive Chef Ryan Boersema from Butch’s Dry Dock will demonstrate how to prepare a number of classic French sauces beginning at 10:00 am. After teaching the basic techniques behind each sauce, Boersema will offer a few simple variations for incorporating the sauces into a dishes that utilize fresh ingredients from the Market. The Chef Series is proudly sponsored by Higher Health Chiropractic with in-kind support from Visser Farms.

A native of Holland, Boersema worked his way up in local kitchens, developing a passion for quality produce and working with local farmers along the way. He then developed an interest in classic food preparation and fine dining during a stint at Crater National Park in Oregon. As the Executive Chef at Butch’s Dry Dock, Boersema changes the menu four times a year to coincide with the changing of the seasons. Former Lead Cook at Resthaven and Sous Chef at CityVu Bistro, he has seen a wide range of cooking styles and brings this breadth of knowledge to the kitchen everyday.

Each week during the Chef Series at the Holland Farmers Market, a talented local chef, caterer or Market vendor demonstrates how to prepare an easy, healthy and delicious meal using fresh Market ingredients. The Chef Series is held at 10:00 am every Saturday through August 31 and is free to attend. Recipes are available at the demonstration and will also be posted online at

hollandfarmersmarket.com the week following the demonstration.

Upcoming Chef Series Demonstrations

July 6

Do the Protein Flip!

Hope College Hospitality Services Tom Hoover, Executive Chef at Hope College Hospitality Services, will demonstrate how to create more healthful and delicious versions of dishes by flipping traditional proteins like beef, chicken and pork for legumes, beans, tofu and other plant-based protein sources. July 13

You’ll Be Jammin’ Jammin’ with Marguerite

Marguerite Riker, owner of Jammin’ with Marguerite and Holland Farmers Market vendor, will prepare a spicy drizzle, salad dressing and spread using her very own delicious jams. This isn’t your Granny’s traditional jam so watch out! July 20

Farmers Market Brunch

Appledorn Living Centers Join Justin Smith and Jamie Culver from Appledorn Living Centers as they showcase how to create a delicious Farmers Market Brunch that includes French omelets, Bowerman blueberry doughnut French Toast and fresh berries. July 27

Summer Lettuce Wraps

Alpenrose Restaurant Anthony Tenhoor, Alpenrose Restaurant’s new Executive Chef, will demonstrate savory summer lettuce wraps that use a variety of fresh produce and delectable ingredients right from the Holland Farmers Market! August 3

Small Plates

CityFlatsHotel Chris Gibble, CityFlatsHotel’s executive chef, will demonstrate how to make restaurant-style small plates at home incorporating fresh produce in unexpected, but delicious ways! August 10

Greek Cooking Greek to Go

Greek To Go’s Esther Koukios, a Holland Farmers Market vendor, will use fresh, seasonal vegetables like eggplant, green beans and tomatoes, and teach attendees how to turn them into traditional Greek dishes. August 17

Raw, Grilled and Charred Salads

The Farmhouse Deli Christine Ferris, owner and executive chef at The Farmhouse Deli, will demonstrate three mouth-watering summer salads that utilize the best of Michigan’s summer produce, including a watermelon salad, grilled peaches and charred green beans. August 24

Spanish Style Seventy-Six

Seventy-Six Executive Chef Shelly Rash will prepare a variety of Spanish-inspired dishes in anticipation of their sister tapas restaurant, Poquito, opening in Downtown Holland this year! August 31

Cooking with WatermelonChef Jen LLC

Cold watermelon is the fruit of choice for Jen Plaggemars, owner and chef behind Chef Jen LLC.

Join her as she demonstrates how versatile this popular summer fruit can be as she uses it to prepare both savory and sweet dishes.

