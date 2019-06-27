Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed whether or not Carrie Bradshaw’s mismatched shoes on Sex and the City were intentional

It’s a well-documented fact that HBO hit series Sex and the City, which ran for a total of six seasons from 1998 to 2004, was iconic. While it was revolutionary for more reasons than just one, the single most noteworthy element would have to be the show’s penchant for sending lead character Carrie Bradshaw forth in countless bold, daring ensembles.

Thankfully, these iconic outfits have been documented on an Instagram fan account dedicated to all the looks worn by the cast of the series. That being said, from her John Galliano newspaper dress, to her famous Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, there is no denying that Bradshaw’s outfits of choice were the most memorable of all.

While there are a number of looks that come to mind when recalling some of Bradshaw’s notable ensembles, there is one standout from episode 13 of season three that we can guarantee all true fans remember. Yes, we’re talking about the mismatched heels the character paired with a floral dress.

Just days ago, the Sex and the City fan account shared an image of said look on Instagram, theorising why Bradshaw chose to wear two sandals in alternate colours. Below an image of the outfit, the account questioned whether or not the move was a metaphor for something larger.

“Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big?“ read the caption. “Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series.”

Now, courtesy of Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress that played New York City’s favourite sex columnist, one of the biggest fashion mysteries has been solved. The actress commented on the post, revealing the decision was in fact an intentional one that both she and costume designer, Patricia Field, had agreed upon.

“Here is the official answer and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield,” wrote Parker. “We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

Signing off in the sweetest way possible, she added, “Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx”.

So there you have it. Solved.

