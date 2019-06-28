Levi’s is launching a capsule collection with Stranger Things

Following hot on the heels of collaborations with H&M and Nike, the team behind Stranger Things are at it again with a capsule collection with Levi’s. For season three of the show, Levi’s worked directly with the wardrobe team behind Stranger Things to give the cast their quintessential ‘80s-style looks.

The capsule collection gives fans an opportunity to wear some of the same throwback looks they’ll see on the show. An Aztec print shirt worn by Eleven and a graphic “Camp Know Where” ringer tee with matching trucker cap worn by Dustin are among the looks available for purchase. Other standouts from the collection are the signature college-inspired crewneck jumpers branded with “Eleven” and “Stranger Things”. The entire collection is an homage to 1985, the year season three is set, and will include items for both men and women. [Vogue inbox]

L’Oréal Paris have announced an exclusive collaboration with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The two powerhouse brands have connected to create a collection of products that infuse the late designer’s iconic style with Parisian elegance. With the passing of Lagerfeld in February, this collection will honour his memory by dropping a global release during Paris Fashion Week and the campaign will feature some of Lagerfeld’s most iconic quotes. The Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oréal Paris make-up collection will be available in Australia and launch at Priceline. [Vogue inbox]

Net-A-Porter launches an invitation-only online luxury shopping event, EIP Prive. EIP Prive gives Net-A-Porter customers the opportunity to peruse the world’s most exclusive jewellery and watch collections including Boehmer et Bassange, Piaget and Giampiero Bodino. With the help of a personal shopper to inspire and delight, Net-A-Porter customers will be taken on a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Further expansions into watches and men’s collections are planned for later this year. [Vogue inbox]

L’Officine Universelle Buly has collaborated with The Louvre in Paris to invite eight of the world’s leading perfumers to develop fragrances inspired by famous works of art. The fragrances will be infused in perfumes, candles and soaps and the entire collaboration will be presented in a beautiful 19th century travel kiosk within the museum. The products curated for this limited-edition collection will be sold exclusively through The Louvre, either at the museum or online, and at L’Officine Universelle Buly boutiques. [Vogue inbox]

Ralph Lauren will open its first Polo Ralph Lauren women’s store in Sydney this July. The new location will be in the iconic Queen Victoria Building, an elegant location for the classic American brand. This will be the first store location dedicated to Polo womenswear collections, and will be the first of five new store openings for Ralph Lauren scheduled for Australia this year. Queensland, Victoria, and Canberra will all host new Ralph Lauren stores. The new locations mark a continuance of Ralph Lauren’s expansion around the world. [Vogue inbox]