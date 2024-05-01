2024 World Digital Health Forum: AI at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation

BEIJING, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hosted by Tsinghua University and its partners, the 2024 World Digital Health Forum emerged as a cornerstone of the ZGC Forum’s AI Theme Day. Held in Beijing’s tech-centric Haidian District, this event attracted over 700,000 online attendees from around the globe. The forum was a collaboration with the Haidian District People’s Government, the Chinese Institute of Electronics, Tsinghua University School of Clinical Medicine, and the China Association for the Promotion of Science and Technology Industrialization, highlighting pioneering innovations and fostering global partnerships to enhance patient well-being.



From left: Jiahong Dong, Dean, Tsinghua School of Clinical Medicine; Anke Diehl, Chief Transformation Officer, University Hospital Essen; Chi-Chih Yao, Dean, Tsinghua Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences, 2000 Turing Award winner; Hongwei Wang, Vice President, Tsinghua University; Mustafa Shehu, President, World Federation of Engineering Organizations; Jie Qiao, EVP, Peking University; Xunming Ji, VP, Capital Medical University; Tien Y Wong, Director, Tsinghua School of Medicine.

The Forum showcased an impressive lineup of speakers, each contributing unique insights into the evolving digital health landscape. Notable among them were Dong Jiahong, President of the Academic Committee at Tsinghua University School of Clinical Medicine, and Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, Dean of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences at Tsinghua University and the recipient of the 2000 Turing Award. Speeches from Mustafa Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and Martin Taylor, WHO Representative in China, enriched the overall perspectives presented at the Forum. Attended by 19 academicians and 70 deans, the event spurred extensive discussions on the future of healthcare in an era increasingly shaped by AI.

A highlight of the Forum was the release of the “Tsinghua Urban Health Index,” which provides a comprehensive assessment of health services across 296 Chinese cities, establishing a new benchmark in health metrics to aid governmental and regional health planning. In addition, the “World Digital Health Forum Declaration” was ratified, laying down a robust framework for universal access to healthcare, and underscoring the importance of collaboration, ethical standards, and innovation-driven changes in global healthcare practices.

The Principal’s Dialogue, a pivotal segment of the Forum, brought together leaders from premier universities to discuss advancing new productive forces and constructing a robust medical talent-cultivating system. During this session, Tsinghua University highlighted its plans to develop an integrated education system connecting hospitals, medical schools, and research institutions. This approach aims to nurture students who are not only skilled in interdisciplinary collaboration but also deeply grounded in humanistic values. The dialogue explored the transformative impact of AI and digital technologies in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy. They particularly noted the potential for these technologies to enable real-time, remote medical guidance in regions with limited medical resources, enhancing a balanced healthcare delivery nationwide. Additionally, panelists stressed the importance of maintaining an ethical and patient-centric approach in developing and adopting digital health technologies. They advocated for dynamic systems that can adapt to the evolving needs of patients throughout their lifetimes.

The 2024 World Digital Health Forum facilitated high-level discussions and catalyzed future innovations in the digital health sphere. It aims to advance the digital health industry, integrate digital technologies with health and life sciences, and foster new developments in health careers. In doing so, it seeks to enhance global health outcomes and contribute to the collective well-being of communities globally.

