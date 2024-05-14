Corporate travel planning can be a headache. Flights, car rentals and hotels might be booked through different platforms. Payment can be through company cards or could involve reimbursing employees. Navan, formerly called TripActions, is changing the way companies manage travel with an all-in-one platform. The platform can plan the trip and provide employees with credit cards. Having everything travel-related on one platform helps with expense management; companies get better visibility, cost savings, and control over spending.

Since its launch in 2015 by two veteran entrepreneurs, Navan has grown to provide travel and expense management to companies such as Heineken, Unilever, Adobe, Netflix, Chime and Canva. In the last year, the company doubled its unique users, changed its name to Navan and acquired India-based Tripeur, its fifth acquisition in two years. It also opened offices in Tel Aviv, London, Austin, Bangalore, Sydney, Paris, Amsterdam, San Francisco, and New York.

Like many companies, it also integrated generative AI. Navan rolled out Ava, an AI-powered chatbot, in May. The assistant can answer customer service questions, book trips, change flights, analyze spend data and help companies find opportunities for savings. In June, the company expanded Navan Connect, its expense management and corporate card solution, so finance teams can use Navan without changing corporate cards.