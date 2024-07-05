‘A summer lifesaver’: Nurses and camp counselors love this neck fan, down to $26

Summer’s here in full swing and already the temps are proving to be record setting. If you’re someone who’s suffering at home without air conditioning or performing a demanding job outdoors, chances are you’re open to a reliable way to cool down. So here’s a handy gadget that seems to do the trick: the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan.

Amazon Tiny turbine blades move air around your neck to keep you cool no matter where you are. $32 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This little fan is at its lowest price of the year so far, making it the right time to nab one for yourself. This discount will keep you cool when the weather gets hot. Nearly 33,000 people have purchased one of these in the past month, so you might say this fan has many fans.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This lightweight neck fan is designed to hang comfortably around your neck the way you’d let headphones drape when you’re not using them. It uses tiny turbine blades to move air around your neck quietly. The blades are housed in food-grade silicone for maximum comfort, which also prevents sliding, so it can stay positioned the way you want it.

For some, keeping cool isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity, especially if you’ve got heat-sensitive health issues. This fan can give you greater control over your comfort. And, even when it’s hot, there are things we have and want to do outside. Amazon customers say this neck fan lets them get out and about comfortably in the heat. So does one of our shopping writers, who said this fan still kept her cool during a Disney World heat wave. Read her entire review here.

With three different fan speeds to choose from, this fan is one cooler that won’t weigh you down. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With nearly 33,000 flawless reviews, there are a lot of people who are keeping cool under the collar.

Pros 👍

“I get hot flashes and this fan tames it down immediately,” a relieved shopper shared. “Nice and cool. Makes my whole body feel cooler. Great for summer outdoor activities as well. I literally use mine in bed to help the intensity of my hot flashes.”

“Bought this for Coachella, knowing how much I hate crowds and heat,” a brave music lover said. “Sardined in a sea of Frank Ocean fans at 90 degrees for over four hours, this thing saved my sanity and my body.”

The fan can even be used at your job. “I don’t know how I’ve gone without this in my life,” a happy nurse raved. “As a home health nurse this is a must!! I don’t know how many times I’ve gone into people’s homes and it feels like a blazing inferno in their house. Meanwhile, I’m trying to do some massively time-consuming wound care and trying to lift a leg or turn a person over while holding them up all at once. Not even halfway through it, I look like I’ve been out in 110-degree temps with sweat pouring down me. It’s horrible. But THIS is going to save the day.”

“A summer lifesaver,” declared a cooled summer camp worker. “I work at a summer camp so I spend hours and hours outside every day during the summer and am often running around and being active in the sun. This fan has made my life so much better. It’s light enough that I can almost forget that it’s around my neck, and even at its lowest setting, the moving air makes a HUGE difference.”

Cons 👎

If you have longer hair, one user suggests keeping it out of the way. “The only downside is you need to keep your hair up when wearing this fan. I didn’t mind, because either way, it was too hot to have it down.”

And another fan shared that positioning the fan can be somewhat difficult. “My only complaint would be with how it rests on the shoulders and directs the air a little bit away from the face. If I prop it up and direct it at my face I feel a noticeable difference in cooling. But it still gets the job done hands-free.”

Amazon It’s hot out there! Stay cool in your choice of six different colors (prices vary). $32 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Drecell Handheld Vacuum Save $139 with Prime and coupon

Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $150$220 Save $70

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop $499$899 Save $400

Kitchen

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece Save $40 with coupon

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144$180 Save $36

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180$370 Save $190

Home

Danjor Linens Sheet Set, Queen Save $11 with coupon and code Code: 10OFFDMD

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack Save $94 with coupon

Veva 8000 Air Purifier Save $31 with code Code: 50PUREAIRTCP

Joymoop Mop and Bucket With Wringer Set Save $29 with Prime

NineSky Dehumidifier Save $37 with Prime and coupon

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner $440$681 Save $241

Outdoors

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Save $11 with coupon and code Code: 10WOOSUMMER

View comments

Source